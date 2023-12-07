Model Portfolios

Invesco Dynamic UCITS ETF Portfolios

These diversified portfolios target specific risk levels using carefully vetted investments managers.

Seeking higher risk-adjusted returns

Designed to maintain target risk levels while aiming to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns verses the benchmark.

Cost-efficient

Provides cost efficient solutions across risk levels by leveraging a range of passive strategies.

Diversified

Offers broad diversification across investment styles, investment managers, and asset classes.

Target your optimal risk level

The Invesco Dynamic UCITS ETF series offers core UCITS ETF portfolios designed using strategic long-term asset class allocations based on our long-term capital market assumptions. The lineup includes a range of potential solutions to suit an investor’s risk profile and return objective. See the holdings overview of the entire series' lineup.

Model name Equity holding Fixed income holding Documents

Invesco Dynamic UCITS ETF 0/100 Portfolio

0%

100%

Fact sheet coming Q4

Invesco Dynamic UCITS ETF 20/80 Portfolio

20%

80%

Fact sheet coming Q4

Invesco Dynamic UCITS ETF 40/60 Portfolio

40%

60%

Fact sheet coming Q4

Invesco Dynamic UCITS ETF 60/40 Portfolio

60%

40%

Fact sheet coming Q4

Invesco Dynamic UCITS ETF 80/20 Portfolio

80%

20%

Fact sheet coming Q4

Invesco Dynamic UCITS ETF 100/0 Portfolio

100%

0%

Fact sheet coming Q4

