Investing with Invesco

Over the years, Invesco has helped hundreds of thousands of investors build a secure financial future through a broad range of investment products aiming to deliver long-term returns.
Investing with Invesco

To help you find what you need in relation to these products we've provided further information, as well as key documents and forms, below.

Select product range for specific investing information

Helpful resources

MyInvesco provides account information such as transaction history and up-to-date valuations, and access to documentation such as your statements and contracts notes. 

The platform is available to you if;

  • you are resident in the UK

Online dealing

You can also access our online dealing service through MyInvesco, if:

  • you are resident in the UK;
  • you have been verified by us for Anti-Money Laundering purposes; and
  • all your bank accounts set up on your accounts have been verified.

For more information about the transactions you can place through MyInvesco, please refer to our ICVC Supplementary Information Document and/or our ICVC ISA Terms and Conditions. These can be found in the ‘Literature and Forms’ section of this website.

If you have any questions about MyInvesco or need further assistance, please contact us on 0800 917 7072.

We recognise that this may be an extremely difficult time, and we hope to do everything we can to make the next steps as straightforward as possible.

The next steps – probate procedure document sets out the options available in relation to the ICVC (including ISA) investments that form part of a deceased’s estate.

If you have any questions, please contact us.

Once a designated child turns 18, a Stock Transfer Form should be completed by the account holder and designated child. Send this to us with a new Application form (to be completed by the child only) in order to transfer the holdings into the designated child's name.

Anti-money laundering regulations state that we must verify clients’ identities. Verification checks are important as they make it more difficult for criminals to use the financial systems and therefore help prevent fraud. Our request for documents doesn’t mean that any suspicion falls on you.

If you decide to sell your holding, we’ll only be able to release the sale proceeds when we’ve completed the verification. If you remain unverified you will be unable to make any further investments with us, including regular savings plan investments.

If you have a complaint relating to your account, please write to:

ICVCs (including ISAs)
Head of the Contact Centre
Invesco Administration Centre
PO Box 586
Darlington
DL1 9BE
United Kingdom

Invesco's customer complaint handling procedure

If your complaint is not resolved by us to your satisfaction, you may be entitled to refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service at Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR, UK. Visit  www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk for more details of this service.

ETFs
Complaints procedure

Offshore funds
Complaints procedure information is available on our Luxembourg Management Company site.

Key information

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

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