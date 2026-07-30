To help you find what you need in relation to these products we've provided further information, as well as key documents and forms, below.
Select product range for specific investing information
-
Information to support you when making an investment into an Invesco ICVC, including application materials, contact details and FAQs.
-
Exchange Traded FundsInformation to support you in making an investment into an Invesco Exchange Traded Fund.
-
Offshore FundsApplication materials, contact details and FAQs to support you in making an investment into an Invesco offshore fund.
-
Investment TrustsInformation to support you when investing in Investment Trusts
Helpful resources
MyInvesco provides account information such as transaction history and up-to-date valuations, and access to documentation such as your statements and contracts notes.
The platform is available to you if;
- you are resident in the UK
Online dealing
You can also access our online dealing service through MyInvesco, if:
- you are resident in the UK;
- you have been verified by us for Anti-Money Laundering purposes; and
- all your bank accounts set up on your accounts have been verified.
For more information about the transactions you can place through MyInvesco, please refer to our ICVC Supplementary Information Document and/or our ICVC ISA Terms and Conditions. These can be found in the ‘Literature and Forms’ section of this website.
If you have any questions about MyInvesco or need further assistance, please contact us on 0800 917 7072.
We recognise that this may be an extremely difficult time, and we hope to do everything we can to make the next steps as straightforward as possible.
The next steps – probate procedure document sets out the options available in relation to the ICVC (including ISA) investments that form part of a deceased’s estate.
If you have any questions, please contact us.
Once a designated child turns 18, a Stock Transfer Form should be completed by the account holder and designated child. Send this to us with a new Application form (to be completed by the child only) in order to transfer the holdings into the designated child's name.
Anti-money laundering regulations state that we must verify clients’ identities. Verification checks are important as they make it more difficult for criminals to use the financial systems and therefore help prevent fraud. Our request for documents doesn’t mean that any suspicion falls on you.
If you decide to sell your holding, we’ll only be able to release the sale proceeds when we’ve completed the verification. If you remain unverified you will be unable to make any further investments with us, including regular savings plan investments.
If you have a complaint relating to your account, please write to:
ICVCs (including ISAs)
Head of the Contact Centre
Invesco Administration Centre
PO Box 586
Darlington
DL1 9BE
United Kingdom
Invesco's customer complaint handling procedure
If your complaint is not resolved by us to your satisfaction, you may be entitled to refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service at Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR, UK. Visit www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk for more details of this service.
ETFs
Complaints procedure
Offshore funds
Complaints procedure information is available on our Luxembourg Management Company site.
Key information
-
Application forms
Product related documents including the KIIDs/KIDs, Factsheet, Prospectus, TCFD reports, Financial reports & non-dealing days.
-
EMT
Costs and charges for Invesco products.
-
ICVC non-Dealing Days calendar
Find out the non-Dealing Days for all of our ICVC funds.
-
Guides and tutorials
An overview to investing in Invesco's product range. ICVC, ISA, Investment trusts, ETFs and offshore funds.
-
Online security and fraud
Here we explain some of the measures we take to help keep your details safe and show you some of the things you can do to help safeguard your personal details and avoid scams and security risks.