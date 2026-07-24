Kindly note that not all share classes are suitable for all investors and investors should ensure that they comply with the restrictions applicable to the share classes as disclosed in the relevant legal documentation of the fund. Availability of a share class could vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. To obtain further information on the availability of share classes in your jurisdiction, please refer to the appropriate internet site or your local Invesco office.

As of April 2023, FinDatEx introduced the European MiFID Template (EMT) v4.2 with an additional UK specific section linked to PRIN 2A.4 regulation.

If you have any questions or require any further assistance, please reach out to your usual Invesco contact or alternatively

EMEA- ECO Regulatory Reporting.

Download the EMT report for Invesco costs and charges that you may require under MiFID II.