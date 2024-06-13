Alternatives

Make the most of private market investments

Both you and your clients can benefit from private market investments. While they offer an opportunity for enhanced returns, volatility mitigation and diversification,¹ and income potential,² it's about more than portfolios. They can help you differentiate and expand your practice too.

The opportunity in private markets

Private companies are an outsized driver of wealth creation — those with more than $100 million in revenues outnumbered public companies by more than 6 to 1.2 Institutional investors have long embraced private market investments. Individual investors can too but they need financial professionals to provide access to high-quality private equity, credit, and real estate offerings. With Invesco Total CX — we can be your partners in private markets. We offer what you need to incorporate private markets into your practice — all in one place.

Optimize your portfolios

Get allocation guidance, model portfolios capital market assumptions and more in our Alternatives Playbook.

Enhance your business

Private markets investments may be able to help attract and retain high-net-worth clients, increase AUM, and drive referrals.

Connect with your clients

Feel confident in conversations with client-friendly language to help you understand, and in turn, explain complex concepts.

Optimize your portfolios

Boost your allocations to private markets. We believe a 10%-30% allocation to private market investments may be able to provide diversification, volatility dampening, and enhanced return opportunities.¹ Most advisors, however, are currently allocating only 9.3%.3

  • Strengthen investment processes with tools and expertise to craft portfolios in sync with clients' wealth plans.
  • Manage with conviction with the help of our asset class views, and portfolio management tools and specialists.
  • Choose from a range of alternatives and private markets solutions including real estate, private credit, macro, and hedged strategies.
Aerial view of city buildings

Alternatives Playbook

Ready to invest in private markets and other alternatives? Start here with our asset class views and allocation suggestions, including how to fund new alternative positions from existing portfolio assets.

Explore the playbook

Enhance your business

Learn how to grow your practice by attracting more assets and clients and optimize your team’s performance to take full advantage of the business-building potential in private markets.

  • Benchmark advisor practices with our Practice Innovation Index, which measures your practice against high-performing financial professionals. 
  • Differentiate and attract high net worth (HNW) clients with research-based processes for referrals, strategic partnerships, and new business.
  • Keep clients and consolidate assets with resources to drive practice efficiency and motivate your team.
How does your practice compare?

Get valuable insights and customized resources in the areas you need support with our Practice Innovation Index.

Learn more

Playbook for practice success

Cerulli Associates research confirms that offering private market investments can help attract high-net-worth clients.

Learn more

Build strategic partnerships

Differentiate your practice

Adopting alternative investments may lead to deeper client relationships, increased retention, and more assets under management.  Learn how in our “Differentiate your practice with alternatives” program.

Learn more

Connect with your clients

Many clients need to be educated about the ever-evolving private markets universe. Tailored education, insights, and resources can help you have confident client interactions about private markets.

  • Choose the right words with research-based programs that help you understand the language of real estate.
  • Build client confidence on topics and concerns surrounding complex investments.
  • Share client-friendly market insights on the latest trends and policies impacting private markets.
Young female worker using her digital tablet at a construction site

Build a case for investing in real estate

An allocation to real estate, the third largest asset class after stocks and bonds, has potential benefits. Our "Build a case for investing in real estate" program can help you build a case for it.

Learn more

Private markets conversations

Understand this growing investment category and the unique opportunities it can offer your clients.

View conversations

Latest market nsights

Fresh perspectives on private markets and liquid alternative investments.

View insights

  • 1

    Enhanced returns, volatility mitigation: Source: Invesco Real Estate.  Trailing 5-years of data, last 5 years of quarterly returns annualized 2020Q1-2024Q4, updated semi-annually, latest data available. Total returns and standard deviation (annualized) by asset class: Direct Lending  – 9.55% and 3.70; Private Real Estate Debt – 6.65% and 0.99; Senior Loans – 5.86% and 8.52; High Yield – 4.21% and 10.72; Private Real Estate Equity – 3.17% and 5.49; Corporate Bonds – 0.30% and 9.49; CMBS – 0.95% and 5.41; Investment Grade Bonds – (0.33%) and 6.81; Treasuries – (0.68%) and 7.10; U.S. Equity 14.53% and 19.32, respectively. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any trends shown herein will continue. Standard deviation measures a portfolio’s or index’s range of total returns in comparison to the mean.

    Diversification: Invesco Real Estate. Trailing five years of data, Q1 2020 - Q4 2024, updated semi-annually, latest data available. Private real estate debt direct correlation to other asset classes: private real estate debt – 1.00; direct lending  – 0.19; senior loans – 0.05; high yield – 0.03; private real estate equity – 0.45; corporate bonds – (0.11); CMBS – (0.20); investment grade bonds – (0.24); Treasuries – (0.30); US equity – 0.07. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss. There is no guarantee that any trends shown herein will continue. Correlation is the degree to which two investments have historically moved in relation to each other.
  • 2

    Income Potential: Source: Invesco Real Estate.  Trailing 5-years of data, last 5 years of quarterly returns annualized 2020Q1-2024Q4, updated semi-annually, latest data available. 5-Year Average Distribution Yields: Direct Lending  – 10.30%; Private Real Estate Debt – 9.12%; Senior Loans – 7.31%; High Yield – 6.89%, Private Real Estate Equity – 4.28%; Corporate Bonds – 3.95%; Commercial Mortgage Bonds (CMBS) – 3.76%; Investment Grade Bonds – 3.24%; Treasuries – 2.68%. Past performance is not indicative of future results. An investment cannot be made into an index. There is no guarantee that any trends shown herein will continue.
  • 3

    Source: Cerulli Research: Advisors were asked. "Across your client portfolios, please estimate their typical alternatives asset allocation. How do you expect this to change in the next two years, and what would be the optimal asset allocation? (Optimal Asset Allocation: If there were no investment restrictions and clients had a strong knowledge of alternatives. Please estimate the optimal allocation for your core client segment.)" Other buckets provided were equities and fixed income. Survey conducted in Q2 2023.

  • There may be material differences in the investment goals, liquidity needs, and investment horizons of individual and institutional investors. Investors should consult with a financial professional regarding their own situation and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.
Working with your Invesco team

For more on how we can partner with you, submit a request for a call back or contact us directly today.  

