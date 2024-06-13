Important information

NA4885630

Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.

Direct Lending is represented by Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI) seeks to measure the unlevered, gross of fee performance of U.S. middle market corporate loans, as represented by the asset-weighted performance of the underlying assets of Business Development Companies (BDCs), including both exchange-traded and unlisted BDCs.

Private Real Estate Debt is represented by Giliberto-Levy High-Yield Real Estate Debt Index (G-L 2) which measures total return and its components for many forms of high-yield CRE debt, such as high-yield commercial mortgage debt performance for high-yield loans, such as mezzanine loans, preferred equity and "B" notes.

High Yield is represented by Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Bond Index which measures the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market

Senior Loans is represented by Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index which is designed to measure the performance of the 100 largest facilities in the US leveraged loan market.

Private Real Estate Equity is represented by NCREIF Property Index (the “NPI”) on the basis that the NPI is the broadest measure of private real estate index returns. The NPI is published by the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries and is a quarterly, composite total return (based on appraisal values) for private commercial real estate properties held for investment purposes including fund expenses but excluding leverage and management and advisory fees. NCREIF data reflects the returns of a blended portfolio of institutional quality real estate and does not reflect the use of leverage or the impact of management and advisory fees.

Corporate Bonds is represented by Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Value Unhedged USD Index which measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes USD denominated securities publicly issued by US and non-US industrial, utility and financial issuers.

Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS) is represented by Bloomberg US CMBS Investment Grade Index which measures the market of US Agency and US Non-Agency conduit and fusion CMBS deals with a minimum current deal size of $300mn.

Investment Grade Bonds is represented by Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, an unmanaged index considered representative of the US investment-grade, fixed-rate bond market.

Treasuries is represented by Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Total Return Unhedged Index which measures US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, nominal debt issued by the US Treasury.

U.S. Equities is represented by S&P 500 Index, an unmanaged index of the 500 largest stocks, weighted by market capitalization and considered representative of the broader stock market.

An investment cannot be made into an index.