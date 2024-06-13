The opportunity in private markets
Private companies are an outsized driver of wealth creation — those with more than $100 million in revenues outnumbered public companies by more than 6 to 1.2 Institutional investors have long embraced private market investments. Individual investors can too but they need financial professionals to provide access to high-quality private equity, credit, and real estate offerings. With Invesco Total CX — we can be your partners in private markets. We offer what you need to incorporate private markets into your practice — all in one place.
Alternatives Playbook
Ready to invest in private markets and other alternatives? Start here with our asset class views and allocation suggestions, including how to fund new alternative positions from existing portfolio assets.
Enhance your business
Learn how to grow your practice by attracting more assets and clients and optimize your team’s performance to take full advantage of the business-building potential in private markets.
How does your practice compare?
Get valuable insights and customized resources in the areas you need support with our Practice Innovation Index.
Playbook for practice success
Cerulli Associates research confirms that offering private market investments can help attract high-net-worth clients.
Differentiate your practice
Adopting alternative investments may lead to deeper client relationships, increased retention, and more assets under management. Learn how in our “Differentiate your practice with alternatives” program.
Connect with your clients
Many clients need to be educated about the ever-evolving private markets universe. Tailored education, insights, and resources can help you have confident client interactions about private markets.
Build a case for investing in real estate
An allocation to real estate, the third largest asset class after stocks and bonds, has potential benefits. Our "Build a case for investing in real estate" program can help you build a case for it.
Private markets conversations
Understand this growing investment category and the unique opportunities it can offer your clients.
Latest alternatives insights
Fresh perspectives on private markets and liquid alternative investments.
Working with your Invesco team
