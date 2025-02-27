Rhys Davies
Fund Manager
BSc (Hons), CFA
About
Rhys is a fund manager for the IFI Europe.
He began his investment career with Invesco in 2002, moving to the fixed income team in 2003. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages high yield credit portfolios.
Rhys holds a BSc (Honours) in Management Science from the University of Manchester Management School. He is a CFA charterholder.
Profile
Job title: Fund Manager
In group: 21 Years
Experience: 22 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Fixed Interest