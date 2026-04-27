All global liquidity managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, offering ample liquidity, and generating competitive yields.

But not all cash management providers are alike. Here are three reasons to partner with Invesco for your liquidity needs.

First, we have a seasoned team of cash management experts.

We’ve been managing cash for more than 40 years, spanning recessions, wars, a global pandemic, and multiple monetary tightening cycles.

Our rigorous process combines top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection using deep sector expertise.

We do all this by leveraging Invesco’s global fixed income platform.

Second, we offer a range of cash management solutions for a diverse client base.

Whether your priority is preserving principle or generating yield, we have solutions to fit your needs, including money market funds and ultrashort and short duration funds.

For individual investors and their financial professional, we offer our solutions through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

And for institutional clients, we can construct custom portfolios to help meet specific liquidity and income needs.

Third, we help financial professionals deliver an institutional approach to cash management for their clients.

Many sophisticated institutional investors use a strategy called cash segmentation, which involves separating their cash holdings into “buckets” by investment horizon and liquidity needs.

Cash segmentation can help investors of all sizes generate more income while still seeking to preserve capital.

We invite you to learn more about our cash management solutions.

Let’s start the conversation today!