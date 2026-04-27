Ali Apaydin
Tel.: +41 (0)44 287 90 53
E-mail: Ali.Apaydin@invesco.com
Liquidity assets under management globally
Serving money market investors
For the Global Liquidity team to draw insights and expertise
We have an established legacy of managing money markets and navigating the front end of the yield curve through numerous market environments, interest rate regimes, and credit events. We seek to leverage our team’s experience, knowledge and relationships to generate performance while aiming to preserve capital and maintaining liquidity.
Laurie Brignac, CIO of Invesco Global Liquidity, describes² how cash managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, maintaining liquidity, and generating competitive yields. Find out how Invesco can help meet your cash management needs.
All global liquidity managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, offering ample liquidity, and generating competitive yields.
But not all cash management providers are alike. Here are three reasons to partner with Invesco for your liquidity needs.
First, we have a seasoned team of cash management experts.
We’ve been managing cash for more than 40 years, spanning recessions, wars, a global pandemic, and multiple monetary tightening cycles.
Our rigorous process combines top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection using deep sector expertise.
We do all this by leveraging Invesco’s global fixed income platform.
Second, we offer a range of cash management solutions for a diverse client base.
Whether your priority is preserving principle or generating yield, we have solutions to fit your needs, including money market funds and ultrashort and short duration funds.
For individual investors and their financial professional, we offer our solutions through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.
And for institutional clients, we can construct custom portfolios to help meet specific liquidity and income needs.
Third, we help financial professionals deliver an institutional approach to cash management for their clients.
Many sophisticated institutional investors use a strategy called cash segmentation, which involves separating their cash holdings into “buckets” by investment horizon and liquidity needs.
Cash segmentation can help investors of all sizes generate more income while still seeking to preserve capital.
We invite you to learn more about our cash management solutions.
Let’s start the conversation today!
The offer of the Liquidity Funds in Switzerland is directed at professional clients, excluding high-net-worth-individuals or their private investment structure with an opting-out as per Art.5 para 1 FinSA, and at retail clients with a portfolio management or advisory relationship with a financial intermediary pursuant to Article 10(3ter) CISA.
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A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in short-term, high-quality debt instruments like government securities, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper. It’s designed to offer stability, liquidity, and modest income. They are categorised as either Short-term MMFs or Standard MMFs. Within these two categories, three structural options are offered:
Ultrashort and short-term bond funds are investments that hold debt securities with short maturities, typically less than one year for ultrashort funds and one to three years for short-term funds. They are considered lower-risk, low-return investments, designed to provide capital preservation and liquidity with minimal exposure to interest-rate fluctuations.
While not guaranteed, money market funds are considered low-risk because they invest in high quality, short-term securities, and adhere to specific regulations prescribed by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. Money market funds aim to preserve capital and provide liquidity.
Money market funds are ideal for investors seeking a place to hold cash, manage liquidity, or park funds temporarily while waiting for other investment opportunities.
Global Liquidity Snapshot
Explore our Global Liquidity Snapshot for professional investors. This report offers a quick overview of short-term liquidity markets, highlights key developments from the last quarter in the US, UK, and Europe, identifies crucial areas to monitor, explores investment implications, and provides an outlook with potential risks.
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