Fixed income

Money market and short duration

Offering our clients a full suite of cash management solutions spanning the money market, ultrashort and short-term duration spectrum.

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Money market and short duration

$185bn Assets under management

Liquidity assets under management globally

40+ Years of industry experience

Serving money market investors

175 Professionals globally

For the Global Liquidity team to draw insights and expertise

Focused on stability, liquidity and current income.

We have an established legacy of managing money markets and navigating the front end of the yield curve through numerous market environments, interest rate regimes, and credit events. We seek to leverage our team’s experience, knowledge and relationships to generate performance while aiming to preserve capital and maintaining liquidity.

  • Deep expertise: With 40-plus years of experience, we seek to help protect client assets, preserve capital, maintain liquidity, and pursue attractive yields in all markets2.
  • Disciplined process: We tap into Invesco’s fixed income’s global macro research team while employing rigorous, bottom-up credit research to build portfolios and manage risk.
  • Diverse solutions: Clients benefit from a broad range of solutions to meet varied cash management needs across time horizons and risk preferences. 

A leader in cash management solutions

Laurie Brignac, CIO of Invesco Global Liquidity, describes² how cash managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, maintaining liquidity, and generating competitive yields. Find out how Invesco can help meet your cash management needs.

Transcript

All global liquidity managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, offering ample liquidity, and generating competitive yields.

But not all cash management providers are alike. Here are three reasons to partner with Invesco for your liquidity needs.

First, we have a seasoned team of cash management experts.

We’ve been managing cash for more than 40 years, spanning recessions, wars, a global pandemic, and multiple monetary tightening cycles.

Our rigorous process combines top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection using deep sector expertise.

We do all this by leveraging Invesco’s global fixed income platform.

Second, we offer a range of cash management solutions for a diverse client base.

Whether your priority is preserving principle or generating yield, we have solutions to fit your needs, including money market funds and ultrashort and short duration funds.

For individual investors and their financial professional, we offer our solutions through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

And for institutional clients, we can construct custom portfolios to help meet specific liquidity and income needs.

Third, we help financial professionals deliver an institutional approach to cash management for their clients.

Many sophisticated institutional investors use a strategy called cash segmentation, which involves separating their cash holdings into “buckets” by investment horizon and liquidity needs.

Cash segmentation can help investors of all sizes generate more income while still seeking to preserve capital.

We invite you to learn more about our cash management solutions.

Let’s start the conversation today!

Featured products

The offer of the Liquidity  Funds  in Switzerland is directed at professional clients, excluding high-net-worth-individuals or their private investment structure with an opting-out as per Art.5 para 1 FinSA, and at retail clients with a portfolio management or advisory relationship with a financial intermediary pursuant to Article 10(3ter) CISA.

ILF
Invesco Euro Liquidity Portfolio

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ILF
Invesco Sterling Liquidity Portfolio

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ILF
Invesco US Dollar Liquidity Portfolio

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SICAV
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

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SICAV
Invesco Euro Ultra-Short Term Debt Fund

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SICAV
Invesco USD Ultra-Short Term Debt Fund

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ETF
Invesco EUR Overnight Return Swap UCITS ETF

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ETF
Invesco Euro Cash 3 Months UCITS ETF Acc

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ETF
Invesco GBP Overnight Return Swap UCITS ETF

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ETF
Invesco USD Overnight Return Swap UCITS ETF

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Frequently asked questions

A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in short-term, high-quality debt instruments like government securities, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper. It’s designed to offer stability, liquidity, and modest income. They are categorised as either Short-term MMFs or Standard MMFs. Within these two categories, three structural options are offered:

  • Public Debt Constant Net Asset Value (CNAV) Funds
  • Low Volatility Net Asset Value (LVNAV) Funds
  • Variable Net Asset Value (VNAV) Funds 

Ultrashort and short-term bond funds are investments that hold debt securities with short maturities, typically less than one year for ultrashort funds and one to three years for short-term funds. They are considered lower-risk, low-return investments, designed to provide capital preservation and liquidity with minimal exposure to interest-rate fluctuations. 

While not guaranteed, money market funds are considered low-risk because they invest in high quality, short-term securities, and adhere to specific regulations prescribed by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. Money market funds aim to preserve capital and provide liquidity.

  • Seeks capital preservation
  • Daily liquidity
  • Competitive yields potential vs. traditional savings accounts
  • Diversification across short-term instruments

Money market funds are ideal for investors seeking a place to hold cash, manage liquidity, or park funds temporarily while waiting for other investment opportunities.

Contact details

  • Ali%20Apaydin
    Corporates & Treasury

    Ali Apaydin

    Director Institutional Business Switzerland

    Tel.: +41 (0)44 287 90 53 

    E-mail: Ali.Apaydin@invesco.com

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    Global Liquidity Snapshot

    Explore our Global Liquidity Snapshot for professional investors. This report offers a quick overview of short-term liquidity markets, highlights key developments from the last quarter in the US, UK, and Europe, identifies crucial areas to monitor, explores investment implications, and provides an outlook with potential risks.

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  • Footnotes

    Source Invesco, as at 31 December 2025.

    2 There is no guarantee that these objectives will be achieved.

    Important information

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.
    A Money Market Fund (MMF) is not a guaranteed investment vehicle. An investment in MMFs is different from an investment in deposits; the principal invested in an MMF is capable of fluctuation and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the investor. The MMF does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the MMF or stabilising the NAV per share.

    For more information on our funds and the relevant risks, please refer to the share class-specific Key Information Documents / Key Investor Information Documents (available in local language), the Annual or Interim Reports, the Prospectus, and constituent documents, as well as a summary of investor rights, available in English, from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. 