Rethinking asset management in a changing world order

For much of the 2000s, global investors could rely on a familiar playbook. Increased globalisation and deeper global integration supported cross-border capital flows. US Treasuries, and many other sovereigns, were mostly accepted as “risk free” and were therefore an asset that provided diversification benefits to portfolios. Those diversification assumptions leaned heavily on stable correlations between major asset classes.

That playbook is now being stress-tested. ETFs and index funds are now default tools across liquid markets. But market cap benchmarks have become more concentrated, so ”passive” investing can embed a large, implicit active bet. Volatility has risen within asset classes and historical correlations are proving themselves to be less dependable. Even the idea of a truly “risk free” asset, in the form of US Treasuries, is being questioned. At the same time, private markets are becoming more mainstream where once they were highly niche, and digital assets and gold are playing a greater role in institutional portfolios.

What does this mean for sovereign wealth investors? In short, the question is no longer just what you own, but how you own it; where the risks truly sit, and whether a portfolio’s anchors still hold.

“Risk free”

A defining shift we have seen is the increasing contextual nature of what “risk free” means. Investors are asking a more practical question: “Who has my back?” The question is shaped by fiscal deficits, political decision-making, and the possibility that policy tools could alter the treatment of foreign holders.

This change is pushing investors to look beyond labels (“sovereign” or “AAA”) and toward structure. In rates markets, attention has broadened from simply holding government bonds to considering alternatives such as interest rate swaps and futures — particularly in jurisdictions where investors worry about policy risk, asset seizure risk, or other forms of friction that can sit outside pure credit risk. The result is a quiet but meaningful evolution — “risk free” is increasingly becoming defined by liquidity, legal clarity, and instrument choice, not just by issuer.

Duration, too, matters more than it used to and is less likely to diversify portfolios as well as it did in the past. Faced with high debt levels, elevated fiscal deficits, and long-term inflation uncertainty, many investors have found greater comfort in shorter-dated exposure rather than long dated bonds, where valuation is more sensitive to policy shifts and short-term inflation surprises.

As perceived low-risk assets become less reliable, the next question is what inflation does to the role of bonds.

The inflation backdrop

Inflation is at the centre of the change in fixed income thinking. Real (after inflation) yields may look attractive in many markets, and inflation risk premia are not trivial. Yet uncertainty about inflation’s path has increased significantly in the last few years.

There is a growing appreciation that inflation is a more politically viable tool for reducing debt burdens than higher taxes or spending cuts, reducing the attractiveness of duration.

Furthermore, global supply shocks have become more frequent, the latest being a possible energy shock induced by the conflict in the Middle East, coming not long after the energy shock of 2022.

There is also an implementation gap. Inflation-linked bonds have existed for decades, but some institutional guidelines still restrict their use, often due to concerns about liquidity and episodic volatility. In a world where inflation risk has returned as a first-order concern, governance constraints like these can become the difference between an “intended hedge” and a “theoretical hedge.”

Globalisation

Globalisation is not necessarily reversing, but the nature of globalisation is changing. Trading relationships are shifting, and tariff frictions are very real. Markets are displaying greater regional differences, and that is visible in both capital flows and asset allocation instincts.

While the United States remains home to some genuinely exceptional companies, the “default allocation” to the US is being questioned more explicitly. This is due to valuation risk, political uncertainty, currency volatility, and most recently the threat of AI disruption are potentially greatest there. In this environment, liabilities matter more. The most resilient equity strategy often starts not with a benchmark, but with the currency and geography of future spending needs.

Real estate is another good example where cross border flows have meaningfully shrunk, with capital often retrenching home during periods of uncertainty. Domestic investors can still provide liquidity in core markets, but marginal pricing power increasingly sits with local buyers rather than global ones.

Private markets add a further twist. Because private assets are valued less frequently, they can appear more stable than public markets that offer intra-day pricing. That stability can be valuable in volatile regimes, but it raises a familiar question: How much of the calm is true resilience, and how much is simply less frequent repricing?

Concentration risk

If there is one risk that has quietly grown while investors were not looking, it is concentration. A striking data point illustrates why. The US now accounts for more than 70% of the MSCI World developed markets index, up from less than 50% around 15 years ago.

Concentration is even more visible inside the US market itself. More than 40% of the S&P 500’s weight sits in just 10 names. On this measure, the US market is more concentrated than during the early 2000s technology bubble.

This matters for sovereign wealth funds because it reframes what a “neutral” allocation is. Buying broad benchmarks increasingly means buying a large, implicit position in a narrow leadership cohort, therefore taking a view on the durability of that leadership. This is a hidden active risk. History is clear. Leadership regimes change. The winners at one peak are rarely the winners at the next.

Rethinking the roles of gold and digital assets

In a world where “risk free” is debated and inflation uncertainty lingers, two assets repeatedly surface in institutional conversations — gold and crypto. Their histories are very different, but they are often being asked to do similar jobs — diversify political and currency risks and offer a perceived hedge against monetary instability. Gold’s institutional footprint via ETFs is well established, while crypto adoption has been faster where regulation and access are clearer.

What we think matters most for sovereign investors is not the headline narrative, but the operational details — custody, legal structure, governance approval, and the ability to scale exposure without introducing fragile plumbing into the portfolio.

Rethinking portfolio implementation

Portfolio intent can be undermined by implementation choices. ETFs remain predominantly core building blocks in Europe. Around 80% of assets sit in traditional market-tracking exposures. Meanwhile, “active” ETFs are growing, particularly in strategies closer to benchmarks or rules-based approaches.

But there are limits on what can be “wrapped” into a liquid vehicle. Illiquid, heterogeneous assets (many forms of private real estate, for instance) do not naturally fit structures that rely on daily liquidity, transparent pricing, and market makers’ ability to hedge exposures.

For sovereign wealth funds, this reinforces a simple principle. Liquidity terms, valuation frequency, and vehicle structure must match the portfolio’s true liquidity needs and governance realities, especially when alternatives play a larger role.

What next

Sovereign wealth managers may wish to rethink elements of the portfolios they construct to appropriately navigate the changing world: