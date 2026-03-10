Rob Stabler
Rob Stabler è Senior Client Portfolio Manager del team Global Equities con sede a Henley ed è responsabile dello sviluppo e della diffusione del messaggio d'investimento del team. Funge da rappresentante del team per clienti, consulenti e potenziali clienti su diversi canali e aree geografiche.
Ha iniziato la sua carriera nei servizi finanziari nel 2000 ed è entrato in Invesco nel 2002. Per 11 anni ha lavorato come responsabile vendite regionali nel team vendite del Regno Unito, dove ha sviluppato e mantenuto rapporti con una vasta gamma di clienti. È entrato nel team Global Equities di Henley nel luglio 2013.
Rob is a product director for the Henley-based Global Equities team, responsible for developing and delivering the team’s investment message. He acts as the team’s representative to clients, consultants and prospects across channels and geographies.
Rob began his career in financial services in 2000 and joined Invesco in 2002. He spent 11 years working as a regional sales manager within the UK sales team, where he developed and maintained relationships across a range of clients. Rob joined the Henley-based Global Equities team in July 2013.
Rob holds a BA in Politics & Economics from Newcastle University and the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK
Carica: Senior Client Portfolio Manager
Nel gruppo: da 23 anni
Esperienza: 25 anni
Sede: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities
Job title: Product Director
In group: 22 Years
Experience: 24 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities