Claudia Castro is Director of fixed income research on the Emerging Markets Debt team, covering Latin America and frontier markets. Claudia joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019, having joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2004. She has covered emerging markets since 2000 with a special focus on the Americas and Africa. In addition to her work on emerging market sovereigns, Claudia leads the firm's development of its ESG sovereign infrastructure solution. It combines lnvesco's Fixed Income proprietary ESG scores with specialist insight to build out qualitative assessments integrated into sovereign bond investing.

Claudia started her career in the global securities industry at Morgan Stanley, serving in the global economics group. She held academic and research positions at various institutions, including the Belgium University of Louvain, the Central Bank of Spain, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank. Over the course of her tenures as an economist, political scientist, and financial market practitioner, she has covered a range of advanced, emerging, and frontier markets, focusing on political risk, policymaking, and capital markets. Earlier in her training career, she worked on various economic projects in Brazil, Switzerland, and Italy, at Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, Esso Brasil SA, International Trade Centre Unctad/GA TT, and Pirelli Coordinamento Pneumatici.

Claudia earned a BA degree in economics from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a master's in political science from the University of Pennsylvania, and a master's and PhD in economics from Columbia University, where her main area of research was international finance.