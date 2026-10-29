Kevin Grundy is a Managing Director of Fund Management for Invesco Real Estate and is a member of the European Management Committee. Kevin is Head of the High Returning Strategies business in Europe which includes the platform’s value-add and opportunistic activities.

Kevin began his investment career in 1995 and joined Invesco Real Estate in 2014. Prior to joining Invesco Real Estate, he worked at Lazard for 2 years, at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for 3 years, and at Doughty Hanson & Co. Real Estate for 12 years where he ultimately held the roles of Principal/COO/CFO for the firm’s real estate private equity funds. During his time at Doughty Hanson, Kevin was responsible for a pan-European team of investment professionals and raised capital, invested and managed assets across two value-add/opportunistic funds on behalf of global institutional investors.



Kevin earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Princeton University, holds a General Course Diploma from the London School of Economics and has a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. At Invesco Real Estate, Kevin is a member of the European Management Committee, the European Executive Committee, the Investment Strategy Group and the High Returning Strategies Investment and Steering Committees. He is based in the London office.