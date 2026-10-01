Magnus Krantz is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Main Street team. In this role, he is a sector specialist for technology, media, and telecommunications across the team’s range of products.

Mr. Krantz joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in 2009, he was a sector manager for technology at Guardian Life Insurance Company. He joined Guardian in 2005 and transitioned to RS Investments after Guardian’s acquisition of RS. Prior to that, Mr. Krantz spent seven years at Citigroup Asset Management as a technology analyst, where he became team leader and portfolio manager for technology sector funds. Earlier in his career, Mr. Krantz was a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He began his career as a software engineer at Mitel Corporation before moving to Newbridge Networks, where he was a product development engineer.

Mr. Krantz earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering (electrical) from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and an MBA from Columbia University.