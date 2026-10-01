Mani Govil

Mani Govil

Senior Portfolio Manager

About

Mani Govil is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the US Core Equities team at Invesco. 

Mr. Govil joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in 2009, he served as head of equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity at RS Investments (now a unit of Guardian Life Insurance Company). Earlier in his career, Mr. Govil served as co-head of equities, lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity, and head of research at Mercantile Capital Advisors. 

Mr. Govil earned a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Bombay, India, and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.

Managed Products

Funds