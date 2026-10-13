About the report
As the UK pension market consolidates, an opportunity exists is to build capable asset owners with the governance, expertise and partnerships to turn scale into better outcomes. New research from People's Pensions and Invesco explores the value this could create and the choices facing schemes.
25–75bps Plausible annual asset ownership premium
5–35% Potential improvement in retirement outcomes over 40 years
£75–110B Potential annual boost to the UK economy over a 20-year horizon
01
Scale alone is not enough
The strongest pension systems are defined not simply by the size of their assets, but by the quality of their institutions. Scale can lower costs, strengthen bargaining power and widen access to private markets. Capturing those advantages, however, depends on clear purpose, effective governance, skilled teams and disciplined implementation.
02
Control through partnership
Asset ownership is not the same as bringing everything in-house. It is about retaining control of purpose, portfolio design, risk and key decisions while deliberately choosing where external expertise can extend capability. A partnership approach can help schemes move from buying products to owning the portfolio and orchestrating the ecosystem around it.
03
Supporting UK economic growth
Stronger asset ownership can improve outcomes for pension savers while enabling schemes to invest more effectively in UK private markets. The report estimates that £30–£90 billion could flow into UK private assets, including £10–£45 billion of economic capital. This wider benefit would be a consequence of stronger asset ownership, rather than its primary objective.
Get the full report
Explore the evidence behind the asset ownership premium, the implications for UK growth and a practical
framework for schemes considering what kind of investment organisation they want to become.
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