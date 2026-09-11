ABOUT THE REPORT
Investing has never been more accessible yet across the UK, Germany, and Italy cash remains in savings. New research shows the biggest barrier to investing is now accessibility. This report details how banks, fintechs, and wealth platforms can help savers feel ready to invest.
6000 People surveyed
We surveyed 6,000 people to understand why households continue to hold their savings in cash.
12 Behavioural barriers
We analysed 12 behavioural barriers to understand what prevents investment action.
4 Types of savers
We detail four types of savers and four activation strategies tailored to their needs.
01
€1.16 trillion in potential lost opportunity cost
If households had directed just half of their annual savings contributions into a globally diversified equity portfolio between 2015-2025, they could potentially have generated an additional €1.16 trillion in collective wealth. Our survey points to a psychological gap that must close before the financial one can.
02
Most savers are interested in investing
71% of UK savers, 67% of German savers, and 65% of Italian savers say they are interested in investing. Yet many never take the first step. The industry's challenge has shifted from creating awareness to converting intention into action.
03
What's keeping savers from investing
Overcoming fear is the single largest conversion opportunity in wealth management. Only 40% of interested savers cite lack of knowledge as a barrier and just 23% cite lack of capital. By contrast, 53% say fear holds them back.
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