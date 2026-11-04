What is an Investment Trust?
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The investment trust universe is large and diverse, giving investors a wealth of options to meet their financial goals. Investment trusts have certain unique characteristics that can support investors’ ambitions for capital growth or a consistent income. They are as easy to buy and sell as normal shares, through brokers, investment platforms or your financial adviser.
Every investment trust is unique and has its own risk and reward characteristics. Investors need to look under the bonnet at the type of assets in which a trust invests to understand its risks. Trusts should be treated as longer-term investments and your capital is at risk.
Investment trusts may target capital growth, income, or a combination of the two. These targets will be clearly set out in the trust’s objectives. The investment trust’s board should hold the investment manager to account and ensure they meet those objectives. You should look for an investment trust where the objectives match your own.
Investment trusts can invest in a range of assets, including shares and bonds, but also commercial property, infrastructure, or private equity. The ‘closed-ended’ structure of investment trusts gives them greater flexibility to invest in illiquid asset classes. These are assets such as bricks and mortar property or infrastructure assets that cannot readily be bought and sold.
While investment trusts and open-ended investment companies (OEICs) have some elements in common, there are some important distinctions between the two structures. Investment trusts are listed on a stock exchange, which means the price is determined by supply and demand for the shares. Investment trusts have a board, which is tasked with holding the investment management company to account. Also, investment trusts are ‘closed-ended’, which means they have a fixed pool of assets.
Fund managers will invest the assets of a trust in line with its objectives. They will use their skill, judgement and experience to invest, and may also have a strong team of analysts supporting them. The fund managers are held to account by the board, who can change the investment manager if they don’t believe the objectives have been met.
Investment trusts are well-regulated. They are structured as public limited companies, and are therefore subject to UK company law and the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules. Trusts also agree to comply with the Association of Investment Companies Code of Corporate Governance, and London Stock Exchange rules. Investment trusts must appoint a board of governors to look after shareholder interests and are also required to make disclosures to the stock exchange and to shareholders. However, they are products where your capital is at risk. They will invest in financial markets, where pricing can be volatile and your investment can go down as well as up.
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