Corporate information
Pensions team contact details
Post
Invesco Pensions Limited
Perpetual Park
Perpetual Park Drive
Henley-on-Thames
Oxfordshire
RG9 1HH
Our phone lines are open between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays).
Telephone calls may be recorded.
If you have a complaint relating to your previous account (Invesco Pensions Limited customer complaint handling procedure), please contact the Pensions Team: Invesco Pensions Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1HH, UK.
If your complaint is not resolved by us to your satisfaction, you may be entitled to refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service at Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR, UK. Visit www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk for more details of this service.
Issued by Invesco Pensions Limited.
Change site/location
Confirm your role to continue
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.