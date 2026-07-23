Updated December 2025 Invesco Pensions Limited

Following the decision to liquidate the Invesco Pensions Limited funds effective January 2024, the regulator has confirmed that Invesco Pensions Limited is no longer regulated.
If you need to contact us in the future regarding business undertaken with Invesco Pensions Limited, the current communication options will remain active and monitored (please refer to the “Contact” area below).

All Invesco Pensions Limited funds have now been liquidated.

Corporate information

Pensions team contact details

Telephone

0800 420 042

If you are calling from outside the UK, please dial: +44 1491 416263.

Email

pensions@invesco.com

Post

Invesco Pensions Limited
Perpetual Park
Perpetual Park Drive
Henley-on-Thames
Oxfordshire
RG9 1HH

Our phone lines are open between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays).

Telephone calls may be recorded.

If you have a complaint relating to your previous account (Invesco Pensions Limited customer complaint handling procedure), please contact the Pensions Team: Invesco Pensions Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1HH, UK.

If your complaint is not resolved by us to your satisfaction, you may be entitled to refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service at Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR, UK. Visit  www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk for more details of this service.

Issued by Invesco Pensions Limited.