Invesco ETFs
Explore our lineup of ETFs and see how they can be cost-effective and tax-efficient for maximizing your investments and building long-term wealth.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA), Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), and Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) have had attractive 30-day SEC yields.1
|Fund
|Ticker
|Description
|Asset class
|Learn more
|Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
|QQA
|Like QQQ, QQA tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Hedged Equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF
|RSPA
|Like RSP, RSPA tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential —all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Hedged Equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco Senior Loan ETF
|BKLN
|Exposure to interest-paying, senior loans issued by banks or other lending institutions to corporations, partnerships or other entities.
|Bank Loans
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
|GTO
|Income and return potential relative to traditional core fixed income products.
|US Fixed Income
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
|ICLO
|Invests in floating rate note securities issued by collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are rated AAA or equivalent by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.
|Bank Loans
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF
|EFAA
|Exposure to developed market equities outside of North America, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Hedged Equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
30 Day SEC Yield is based on a 30-day period and is computed by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period.
The Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 largest facilities in the US leveraged loan market.
The ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index is designed to track the performance of floating and variable rate investment grade and below investment grade US dollar denominated preferred stock, as well as certain types of hybrid securities that are, in the judgment of the index provider, comparable to preferred stocks, that are issued by corporations in the US domestic market.
A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts. Ratings are subject to change without notice. Short-term credit ratings are measured on scale that generally ranges from A-1 (highest) to D (lowest) for Standard & Poor's and from P-1 (highest) to NP (lowest) for Moody's and F1+ (highest) and D (lowest). S&P and Fitch ratings will also denote those securities that possess extremely strong safety characteristics with a plus sign (+) designation. NR or blank fields indicated the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: Please click here and select 'Understanding Credit Ratings' under Rating Resources 'About Ratings' on the homepage.; click here and select 'Understanding Ratings' on the homepage.; click here and select 'Ratings Definitions Criteria' under 'Resources' on the homepage. Then select 'Rating Definitions' under 'Resources' on the 'Contents' menu.
No matter what your clients are looking to achieve, our ETFs can help you build customized portfolios with precision and confidence.
Our broad set of ETFs across dividend-paying stocks, municipal bonds, high yield bonds, preferred stock, and bank loans give you the flexibility to help your clients find ways to generate income potential and navigate interest rate risk.
NA4298789
Common stocks do not assure dividend payments and the amount of a dividend if any, may vary over time. There can be no guarantee or assurance that companies will declare dividends in the future of that if declared, they will remain at current levels or increase over time.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.
Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.