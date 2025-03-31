30 Day SEC Yield is based on a 30-day period and is computed by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period.

The Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 largest facilities in the US leveraged loan market.

The ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index is designed to track the performance of floating and variable rate investment grade and below investment grade US dollar denominated preferred stock, as well as certain types of hybrid securities that are, in the judgment of the index provider, comparable to preferred stocks, that are issued by corporations in the US domestic market.

A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts. Ratings are subject to change without notice. Short-term credit ratings are measured on scale that generally ranges from A-1 (highest) to D (lowest) for Standard & Poor's and from P-1 (highest) to NP (lowest) for Moody's and F1+ (highest) and D (lowest). S&P and Fitch ratings will also denote those securities that possess extremely strong safety characteristics with a plus sign (+) designation. NR or blank fields indicated the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: Please click here and select 'Understanding Credit Ratings' under Rating Resources 'About Ratings' on the homepage.; click here and select 'Understanding Ratings' on the homepage.; click here and select 'Ratings Definitions Criteria' under 'Resources' on the homepage. Then select 'Rating Definitions' under 'Resources' on the 'Contents' menu.