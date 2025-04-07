NA4298789

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has guidelines commonly referred to as the “wash sale” rule. In short, it outlines that investors cannot buy a “substantially identical” security 30 days before or after the sale of the funds chosen when conducting tax loss harvesting. Speak with a tax professional to confirm the exposure being replaced does not violate the IRS “wash sale” rule.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Wash-Sale Rule: A regulation that prohibits taxpayers from claiming a tax deduction for a security sold in a wash sale. A wash sale occurs when an individual sells a security at a loss and repurchases the same or a substantially identical security within 30 days before or after the sale. This rule is designed to prevent taxpayers from claiming artificial losses for tax benefits.