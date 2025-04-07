Invesco ETFs

Optimize tax-loss harvesting

Our ETFs can help maintain exposure to an asset class after you’ve taken advantage of tax-loss harvesting to offset investment gains or income.

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

BKLN

Invesco Senior Loan ETF

XMHQ

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

GTO

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Maintain asset class exposure

Even if you sell an investment for tax-loss harvesting purposes, you can still invest in the asset class or type by swapping it for a similar ETF. This may allow your clients to stay invested in a similar exposure without violating the Internal Revenue Service wash-sale rule.1

Explore our broad lineup of ETFs

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP Equal weight exposure to the largest 500 companies in the US as defined by S&P. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF QQQM Exposure to the 100 largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco Senior Loan ETF BKLN Exposure to interest-paying, senior loans issued by banks or other lending institutions to corporations, partnerships or other entities. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF XMHQ Exposure to mid-cap U.S. companies with strong quality characteristics, focusing on financial health and stability, which may offer potential for long-term growth and lower volatility. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF GTO Exposure to a diversified portfolio of US and international bonds, aiming to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while managing risk across various fixed-income sectors. US Fixed Income Fact sheet
Invesco ETFs
Streamline tax season with Invesco ETFs

Help your clients keep more of what they earn by implementing these two tax strategies.

Find the right ETFs for your clients' investing goals

No matter what your clients are looking to achieve, our ETFs can help you build customized portfolios with precision and confidence.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has guidelines commonly referred to as the “wash sale” rule. In short, it outlines that investors cannot buy a “substantially identical” security 30 days before or after the sale of the funds chosen when conducting tax loss harvesting. Speak with a tax professional to confirm the exposure being replaced does not violate the IRS “wash sale” rule.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Wash-Sale Rule: A regulation that prohibits taxpayers from claiming a tax deduction for a security sold in a wash sale. A wash sale occurs when an individual sells a security at a loss and repurchases the same or a substantially identical security within 30 days before or after the sale. This rule is designed to prevent taxpayers from claiming artificial losses for tax benefits.