insights Invesco UK Retirement Study 2024

Explore how innovative solutions reshape retirement income for UK retirees.
Download the full report

This year's key themes

Retirement isn’t what it used to be. The shift from Defined Benefit (DB) to Defined Contribution (DC) schemes and new pension freedoms are reshaping how millions fund their retirement. Our study with NMG Consulting reveals insights from consumers, advisers, and experts, highlighting key opportunities for enhancing guidance and product innovation. To learn more about this year’s retirement study, watch the overview or explore the key themes below.

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

     

    Important information

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.