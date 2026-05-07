Insight

Invesco Bond Income Plus Q1 2026: Generating income through market turbulence

7 May 2026
Curving roller coaster tracks against a clear blue sky, symbolising market volatility and changing investment conditions.

Key takeaways this quarter:

1

Fixed income markets were stable in January and February and responded well to the nomination of Kevin Warsh as US Federal Reserve chair.

2

The US/Israeli attacks on Iran created volatility across global bond markets, as concerns mounted about the impact of higher oil prices on inflation.

3

We believe the crisis is unlikely to impact the ability of portfolio companies to repay their bonds.

At a glance: After a stable start to the year, the war in the Middle East has created vulnerability in some global bond markets, with investors worried about the impact of higher oil prices on economic growth.

How have fixed income markets performed in the first quarter of 2026?

Fixed income markets were stable in January and February. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates on hold, as expected, but the market continued to anticipate interest rate cuts in the latter part of the year. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed Chair was seen as a “safe” choice, likely to keep US monetary policy on a sensible path.

In the UK, gilt yields moved significantly lower, a combination of easing inflationary pressures and some relief that the November budget contained few nasty surprises. In Europe, a lack of inflationary pressures and central banks keeping interest rates on hold helped support bond markets. The corporate bond market also remained steady, with yields high.

The US/Israeli attacks on Iran created swings in prices in parts of the bond market as global investors started to worry about the impact of higher oil prices on inflation. Changing expectations for interest rates caused significant price movements in government bond markets, while corporate bond prices also started to rise in a more difficult economic environment.

What are the implications for income investors?

For the most part, it does not change the fundamental outlook for the bonds we hold. If high oil prices persist, it may raise costs for some companies. However, we focus on stable companies with strong balance sheets and reliable business models. We do not believe higher energy costs will compromise their ability to repay obligations to bondholders.

How has Invesco Bond Income Plus (BIPS) sought to mitigate investment risk?

A long term perspective is important. Having a well-diversified global portfolio, while being careful and selective on the quality of the underlying bonds, is vital in trying to minimise risk in a turbulent environment and building a reliable income stream. We are also careful to manage interest rate exposure, meaning investors should not be significantly exposed to shifts in interest rate expectations.

Perspective

The trust is already cautiously positioned, with higher weightings in higher quality corporate bonds. This is not because we foresaw any of the current crisis, but simply that in many cases we were not being sufficiently compensated for the risks in lower quality corporate bonds (these may be companies with more debt or a weak growth outlook). This is designed as a resilient core fixed income allocation and we recognise that our investors rely on the strategy for its predictability of income and capital stability.

Related insights

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

    Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a significant proportion of high-yielding bonds, which are of lower credit quality and may result in large fluctuations in the NAV of the product. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited may invest in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events. The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV.

    Important information

    If investors are unsure if this product is suitable for them, they should seek advice from a financial adviser.

    All information as at 30 April 2026 and sourced by Invesco, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

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  • EMEA 5395954/2026