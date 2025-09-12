Retirement

Retirement contribution limits and deadlines

Planning is an important element when working towards financial goals, especially when thinking about retirement. Learn more about retirement options available for small business employers and individual investors.

Contribution deadline

Contributions deadline for 2024 can be made as late as tax filing deadline.

Catch-up contributions

People age 50 and older can save additional money.

Refund contributions

Invest IRS refunds via direct deposit. 

For small business retirement plans

Employer retirement plans oﬀer a systematic approach to saving for retirement and often have higher savings potential. Following each plan, you'll find the required materials to open an Invesco account.

  Contribution maximum

Funding deadline1
Solo 401(k) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Overall contribution if under age 502 $70,000 $69,000 Tax filing deadline + extension
Participant contribution maximum $23,500 $23,000 Dec. 31 Dec. 31

Participant catch-up contribution at age 5034

 $7,500 $7,500 Dec. 31 Dec. 31
Participant catch-up contribution at ages 60 - 6335 $11,250 N/A Dec. 31  

New plan deadline for incorporated businesses: Tax filing deadline + extension6

New plan deadline for sole proprietors:  Employer's tax return deadline (no extenions)7

Get started: Complete Solo 401(k) kit

  Contribution maximum

Funding deadline1
SEP IRA 2025 2024 2025 2024
Employer contribution per participant $70,000 $69,000 Tax filing deadline + extension

New plan deadline: Tax filing deadline + extension

Get started: Complete SEP IRA Application

SIMPLE IRA

Contribution Maximum8

Funding deadline1

25 and fewer employees

2025

2024

2025

2024

Participant contribution maximum (COLA)

$17,600

 $17,600

Within 7 business days of payroll

 Within 7 business days of payroll
Participant catch-up contribution at age 503, 4 $3,850 $3,850 Within 7 business days of payroll Within 7 business days of payroll

Participant catch-up contribution at 60-6335

$5,250

N/A

Within 7 business days of payroll

 Within 7 business days of payroll
Employer contribution: match or non-elective9 Mandatory Mandatory Tax filing deadline + extenstion Tax filing deadline + extenstion
26 and greater employees

2025

2024

2025

2024
Participant contribution maximum (COLA) $16,500 $16,000 Within 7 business days of payroll Within 7 business days of payroll
Participant catch-up contribution at age 5034   $3,500 $3,500 Within 7 business days of payroll Within 7 business days of payroll
Participant catch-up contribution at 60-6335 $5,250 N/A Within 7 business days of payroll Within 7 business days of payroll
Employer contribution: match or non-elective9 Mandatory Mandatory Tax filing deadline + extenstion Tax filing deadline + extenstion
Special Contributions 

2025

2024

2025

2024
Increased participant deferral contribution (permitted if match is 4% or non-elective 3%)
Conditional10

$17,600
Conditional10

$17,600

 Within 7 business days of payroll Within 7 business days of payroll
Enhanced participant catch-up contribution at age 50 (permitted if match is 4% or non-elective 3%)34
Conditional10

$3,850
Conditional10

$3,850

 Within 7 business days of payroll Within 7 business days of payroll

New plan deadline: Oct. 1

Get started: Complete SIMPLE Plan Establishment Kit for Employers.

 

Contribution maximum

Funding deadline1

Payroll Deduction IRA11

 2025 2024 2025 2024

Traditional and Roth IRAs12

$7,000

$7,000

Dec. 31

 Dec. 31

Catch-up contributions at age 503 ,4 ,13

$1,000

$1,000

Dec. 31

 Dec. 31

New plan deadline: None

Get started: Complete Payroll Deduct Employer Application and IRA Application

For individual retirement accounts

Contributing to an IRA can help kick-start retirement savings or boost existing retirement savings strategies while taking advantage of its tax benefits. To support savings efforts, use the IRS’ direct deposit program to invest tax refunds.

 

Contribution maximum

Funding deadlines1

Individual retirement accounts

2025

2024

2025

2024

Traditional and Roth IRAs              

$7,000

$7,000

 

April 15, 2026

 

April 15, 2025

Catch-up contributions at age 502, 3

$1,000

$1,000

IRS income limits

While income eligibility requirements are generally needed when contributing to a traditional or Roth IRA, no income requirements are needed if no tax deduction is taken in a traditional IRA. This is referred to as a nondeductible IRA. Learn more about how these plans compare and speak with your financial or tax professional to determine the solution most suitable for your situation.

Traditional IRA deduction range14

2025

2024

Single, covered by a workplace plan           

$79,000-$89,000

$77,000-$87,000

Joint tax return for person covered by a workplace retirement plan

$126,000-$146,000

$123,000-$143,000

Married filing separately for person covered by a workplace retirement plan

$0-$10,000

$0-$10,000

Joint tax return for spouse not covered by a workplace retirement plan

$236,000-$246,000

$230,000-$240,000

Roth IRA contribution phase-out range15

2025

2024

Single, head of household, or married filing separately16

$150,000-$165,000

$146,000-$161,000

Married filing jointly

$236,000-$246,000

$230,000-$240,000

  • 1

    Contributions are processed when funding is received. Invesco does not monitor contributions.
  • 2

    When calculating employer contributions, compensation is limited to $350,000 for 2025 and $345,000 for 2024. Catch-up contributions are in addition (if applicable).
  • 3

    The catch-up contributions are in addition to the participant contribution amounts indicated.
  • 4

    Contributions can begin, January 1 of the year the participant turns age 50.
  • 5

    Beginning January 1, 2025, participants ages 60-63 may make a higher catch-up contributions. Contributions may begin January 1 of the year the participant turns 60 and must cease by December 31 of the year they turn 63.
  • 6

    The deadline to establish a Solo 401(k) plan is December 31 for incorporated businesses seeking to make salary deferrals. 
  • 7

    Sole proprietors who establish a new Solo 401(k) plan after the tax year, December 31 but before the employer’s tax filing deadline (no extensions) are permitted to make employee salary deferrals and receive employer profit-sharing contributions for the prior year.
  • 8

    Employee must have earned at least $5,000 in compensation in the preceding year.
  • 9

    The employer notify its employees in advance if a matching or non-elective contribution will be made for the upcoming plan year.
  • 10

    This contribution is only permissible if the employer elects to make a 4% match or a 3% non-elective contribution. 
  • 11

    Contributions to a Payroll Deduction IRA may impact contributions to other traditional or Roth IRAs maintained.
  • 12

    Contributions to traditional and Roth accounts are aggregated.
  • 13

    Please call Client Services at 800 950 4246 to make additional contributions.
  • 14

    Full deductions are permitted below the income range and reduce to zero at the income maximum.
  • 15

    Full contributions are permitted below the income range and reduce to zero at the income maximum.
  • 16

    Person did not live with a spouse at any time during the year.
  • 17

    Person lived with a spouse during the calendar year.