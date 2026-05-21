Tax & estate planning

2026 Middle-Class Tax Cut: What Canadians need to know

May 21, 2026
Invesco Tax & Estate team
Invesco Tax & Estate team
Mother shopping with her young son in a grocery store aisle

Key takeaways

2026 Middle‑Class Tax Cut Creates Extra Cash Flow

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The 2026 middle‑class tax cut offers modest but meaningful tax relief for millions of Canadians by reducing the lowest federal marginal tax rate. While the savings may not be transformative on their own, they create an opportunity for households to reassess their financial priorities and make intentional decisions about how to use the tax savings.

Canadians should actively direct tax savings toward financial goals

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Rather than absorbing the tax savings into day‑to‑day spending, Canadian residents are encouraged to put these funds to work by paying down debt or contributing to registered savings vehicles such as RRSPs, TFSAs, RESPs, and FHSAs. Even small, consistent contributions can help build positive saving habits and improve long‑term financial outcomes when combined with tax‑efficient growth and government incentives.

Planning for the future is a personal responsibility

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With Canadians living longer than previous generations, retirement and major life goals will require greater personal savings over a longer timeframe. The middle‑class tax cut reinforces the importance of proactive financial planning, as individuals and families cannot rely solely on government programs to fund retirement or large future expenses. Taking control today by saving, investing, and planning strategically can help Canadians build financial security and resilience for decades to come.

Delivering a middle-class tax cut

In the second quarter of 2025, Canadians made it clear that the cost of living has eroded the quality of life and called for a serious plan to address these issues to put more money back in the pockets of Canadians and build a more affordable Canada. To address this concern, the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, announced a proposal to deliver a middle-class tax cut which would impact approximately 22 million Canadians.

The government has since moved forward with the proposal to deliver tax relief for Canadians by reducing the lowest marginal personal income tax rate from 15 percent to 14 percent, which took effect on July 1, 2025.

The middle-class tax cut reduces the tax applied to the first $57,375 (in 2025) of an individual’s taxable income. This applies to all income levels, with the bulk of total tax relief going to individuals with income in the two lowest tax brackets. The expected dollar amount of total tax relief is estimated to be $27 billion in tax savings to Canadians over 5 years, starting in 2025-2026. Since the proposed tax rate change of 14 percent took effect on July 1, 2025, the effective annualised tax rate for 2025 is 14.5%. The full 1 percent reduction to 14 percent began in January 2026.

2025 Federal Income Tax Rates

Tax Rate

Taxable income threshold

14.5%*

portion equal to $57,375 or less, plus

20.5%

portion over $57,375 to $114, 750, plus

26%

portion over $114,750 to $177,882, plus

29%

portion over $177,882 to $253,414, plus

33%

portion over $253,414

2026 Federal Income Tax Rates

Tax Rate

Taxable income threshold

14%

portion equal to $58,523 or less, plus

20.5%

portion over $58,523 to $117,045, plus

26%

portion over $117,045 to $181,440, plus

29%

portion over $181,440 to $258,482, plus

33%

portion over $258,482

How marginal tax rates work

The Canadian federal tax brackets are often misunderstood. Some individuals believe all their income is taxed to one specific tax bracket, akin to one flat tax rate on every dollar earned. In reality, an individual’s income is taxed progressively, with income in each tax bracket being subject to progressively higher rates of tax.

For example, if an individual earns $120,000 in 2026, they would be taxed at a federal rate of 14 percent on the first $58,523 (14 percent x $58,523 = $8,193.22) and 20.5 percent on the remaining $61,477 (20.5 percent x $61,477 = $12, 602.79). The total amount of federal tax payable is $20,796.00, making the effective tax rate 17.33 percent; well under the second tax bracket of 20.5 percent.

What does this mean for Canadians?

According to the government of Canada, the maximum tax savings will be $420 per person and $840 per couple in 2026. A study done by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) revealed that in general, the greater the income, the greater the savings. However, income earners in the second bracket and above are expected to receive similar savings. For instance, in 2026 an individual who is earning employment income only becomes subject to federal income tax once their earnings exceed $19,127. This threshold reflects the basic personal amount of $16,452, in addition to the value of non‑refundable tax credits available for Canada Pension Plan contributions and Employment Insurance premiums. As the individual’s employment income rises, the benefit of the reduced tax rate is fully realized by the time they reach the upper limit of the second federal tax bracket ($58,523). Any income earned beyond this point is taxed at the subsequent 20.5 percent rate, which remains unaffected by the proposed rate reduction.

For individuals aged 65 or over, they would start paying federal income tax when their taxable income exceeds $25,562.

When reviewing census data, the average savings range from $50 for a low-income single senior, to $750 for high-income couples with children. This is due to the progression income tax system present in Canada. The table below shows the average savings for census families in 2026-2027.

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Average savings for census families, by type, 2026-2027

Census family type

Average savings ($)

Average taxable income ($)

Single senior, 1st income bracket

50

27,380

Single, no child, 1st income bracket

100

25,080

Single parent, 1st income bracket

140

50,190

Seniors couple, both 1st income bracket

150

63,630

Couple, no child, both 1st income bracket

230

58,820

Couple with child, both 1st income bracket

250

74,600

Single senior, 2nd income bracket

330

111,160

Single parent, 2nd income bracket +

340

132,840

Single, no child, 2nd, 3rd & 4th income bracket

350

95,760

Single, no child, 5th income bracket

350

475,130

Seniors couple, one 1st income bracket, one 2nd income bracket +

440

157,470

Couple no child, one 1st income bracket, one 2nd income bracket +

460

145,780

Couple with child, one 1st income bracket, one 2nd income bracket +

460

171,180

Seniors couple, both 2nd income bracket+

680

259,950

Couple, no child, both 2nd income bracket+

710

230,690

Couple with child, both 2nd income bracket+

750

276,690

ALL

280

100,670

Amounts are rounded to the nearest $10. 

Although the middle-class tax cut does not provide large savings to Canadians, it is a welcomed addition to the myriad tax credits already available at the federal level that continue to help Canadians every year such as the basic personal tax credit, age tax credit, and the spouse / eligible dependent tax credit, to name a few. For individuals and families, the middle-class tax cut is an opportunity to support yearly expenses and pay down debts. Additionally, when it comes to jumpstarting long-term savings, it is often true that something (small) is better than nothing at all. For individuals and families that are not sure what to do with the savings from the middle-class tax cut, it can be an opportunity to set those savings aside with the goal to build a consistent habitual saving pattern over the long term.

Individuals looking to save for retirement can use the middle‑class tax cut to redirect those savings into a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), helping them to both plan for the future and to reduce current taxes. An RRSP is a government‑registered account designed to encourage long‑term retirement savings by allowing individuals to deduct contributions from their taxable income, which can result in immediate tax savings. Contributions and investment growth within an RRSP are tax‑deferred until funds are withdrawn, typically in retirement when individuals may be in a lower tax bracket. For those already contributing, the middle‑class tax cut can make it easier to increase or maintain RRSP contributions without impacting cash flow. Higher‑income households can further maximize the value of RRSPs through coordinated strategies such as spousal RRSPs, which may help balance retirement income and reduce overall family taxes in retirement. By investing the tax savings created from the middle‑class tax cut into an RRSP, individuals and families can strengthen their retirement plans, achieve long‑term financial security, and benefit from meaningful tax efficiencies over time.

Similarly, individuals can focus their savings into a Tax‑Free Savings Account (TFSA), where investment growth and withdrawals are entirely tax free. A TFSA is a flexible registered account that allows Canadians to invest after‑tax dollars, with all interest, dividends, and capital gains earned sheltered from tax, even when funds are withdrawn. By directing savings from the middle‑class tax cut into a TFSA, individuals can build wealth without increasing future taxable income. Withdrawals can be made at any time to help cover major expenses such as a home purchase, education costs, childcare, travel, or unexpected emergencies, without triggering tax consequences or affecting income‑tested government benefits. For families, TFSAs can complement RRSPs by providing liquidity and flexibility, while allowing each spouse to maximize their own contribution room. Over the long term, consistent TFSA investing can play a key role in financial planning and as a tax‑efficient supplement to retirement income, making it a valuable tool for individuals and families at all stages of life.

Need help deciding what plan is most appropriate? Please review our article to help inform your decision: Still not sure about RRSP vs. TFSA? Here’s how to use both | Invesco Canada

Families with children can also direct their savings into a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP), a tax‑advantaged account specifically designed to help fund post‑secondary education. RESPs allow contributions to grow tax‑deferred and are enhanced by generous government incentives, including the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG). By using the savings generated from the middle‑class tax cut, families can contribute more strategically and maximize these grants over time. For example, a couple with a newborn child, where one parent is in the lowest income tax bracket and the other is in the second income tax bracket, may generate average annual tax savings estimated at $460. Investing those savings into an RESP can significantly increase the total education fund through compounding growth and government year after year. When the child is ready to pursue post‑secondary studies, withdrawals used for education are generally taxed in the student’s hands, who is often in a lower tax bracket or pays little to no tax. By consistently funding an RESP early, families can reduce the future financial burden of tuition and education costs while taking full advantage of government support and long‑term investment growth.

Lastly, individuals and families may also consider other registered plans as part of a broader savings strategy, most notably the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), which aligns closely with the federal government’s broader efforts to improve housing affordability and reduce the tax burden on new home purchases. The FHSA allows eligible first‑time home buyers to make tax‑deductible contributions, with investment growth and qualifying withdrawals used toward the purchase of a first home remaining completely tax free. Savings generated from measures such as the middle‑class tax cut can be invested into an FHSA to help accelerate the accumulation of a down payment for those planning to purchase their first home in the future. In addition, the federal government has introduced the First‑time Home Buyers’ (FTHB) GST/HST rebate, which may provide a rebate of up to $50,000 of the GST (or the federal portion of the HST) paid on a new home valued up to $1.5 million. This rebate applies to homes purchased from a builder where the purchase agreement is entered into on or after March 20, 2025, and before 2031, with construction substantially completed before 2036, and similar rules apply to owner‑built or substantially renovated homes. Together, the FHSA and the FTHB GST/HST rebate offer meaningful tax efficiency and government support, helping individuals and families better manage rising housing costs and making first‑time home ownership more achievable when combined with disciplined long‑term savings and investment planning.

The bottom line

While the 2026 middle‑class tax cut provides modest relief for most Canadians, its true value lies in how individuals and families choose to use those savings. With rising living costs, longer life expectancies, and increasing pressure on public retirement systems, Canadians can no longer rely solely on government programs or employers to fund their future. Compared to previous generations, people are living longer and spending more years in retirement, which means greater personal savings will be required to maintain financial security and quality of life later on. Prioritizing savings no matter how small the starting amount and using available registered plans such as RRSPs, TFSAs, RESPs, and FHSAs can help build resilience over time through disciplined, long‑term planning. Ultimately, financial independence begins with personal responsibility, and leveraging tax savings today can play a meaningful role in creating a more secure and sustainable future for individuals and their families.

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