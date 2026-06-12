ETF

Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF: More of the world for less

Make your money work harder for you with the lowest-fee MSCI World UCITS ETF on the market*. Get global growth potential and diversification for only 0.05% per year in ongoing charges**. This covers the day-to-day costs of managing the fund.

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Your ticket to global opportunities

The Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF aims to match the total return of the MSCI World Index, minus the impact of fees. This index includes over 1,300 large- and mid-size companies from 23 developed markets, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. It features shares in companies from 11 sectors, including technology, financials, energy, and industrials. It’s a simple and cost-effective way to invest in global markets without having to choose specific regions, sectors, or companies yourself. Please refer to the bottom to see our full list of investment risks

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  • Growth potential: Equities (shares in publicly listed companies) can provide long-term growth potential to help you save for the future, but they involve risk, values can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount invested.
  • Easy to use: Our ETF is a simple and accessible solution for a global equity portfolio building block.
  • Lowest fee available: The 0.05% yearly ongoing charge figure (OCF) is the lowest of any MSCI World UCITS ETF on the market today***. This means more of your money stays invested. 


    Understand there are no guarantees, equities can go down as well as up

Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF

Past performance is not a guide to future returns. Get the complete performance history report.

ETF performance is in the fund’s base currency, includes dividends, reinvested. ETF performance is Net Asset Value after management fees and other ETF costs but does not consider any commissions or custody fees payable when buying, holding or selling the ETF. The ETF does not charge entry or exit fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Data: Invesco.

Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

Hypohetical Invesment Growth of USD 10,000

as of 31-May-26

Source: Invesco, MSCI. Data as of 31 May 2026. Returns are shown in USD for standardisation.

Standardised rolling 12-month performance (% growth)

Past performance is not a guide to future returns. Get the complete performance history report.

ETF performance is in the fund’s base currency, includes dividends, reinvested. ETF performance is Net Asset Value after management fees and other ETF costs but does not consider any commissions or custody fees payable when buying, holding or selling the ETF. The ETF does not charge entry or exit fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Data: Invesco.

Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

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05.17
Invesco MSCI World Total UCITS ETF Acc 27.57% 13.80% 25.05% 2.24% -4.71% 40.80% 7.00% -0.16% 11.61% 16.45%
MSCI World Total Return (Net) Index 27.49% 13.72% 24.92% 2.07% -4.82% 40.63% 6.80% -0.29% 11.57% 16.42%

Frequently asked questions

“Acc” stands for accumulating. This means any income the fund earns (such as dividends) is automatically reinvested back into the fund, rather than being paid out to you. The number of shares you hold stays the same, but the value of each share can increase over time as that income is reinvested, helping your investment grow through compounding.

By contrast, an Income (“Inc”) option pays out any income the fund generates to investors, usually on a regular basis (for example, quarterly or semi‑annually). In this case, the number of shares and their price are not boosted by reinvested income, as the returns are distributed to you as cash instead.

In short, Acc units focus on reinvestment and long-term growth, while Inc units focus on providing a regular income stream.

An index tracks the performance of a group of investments. 

For example, the MSCI World Index follows large companies across developed markets worldwide. If those companies’ share prices rise, the index goes up—if they fall, the index goes down.

Investors use indexes to quickly see how markets are performing.

This ETF may be available via platforms that offer regular investment (savings) plans, allowing you to invest set amounts over time. Availability and terms vary by platform.

Global indices differ on the countries and companies they invest in. They can focus on developed markets or emerging markets — or invest in both. They can invest in different sizes of companies such as large-size, mid-size, and small-size. 

This article explains the difference between the MSCI World Index and another global industry benchmark, the FTSE All-World Index.

Benefits

Growth potential: Growth potential. Stocks can help your investments grow over time, helping to maintain their value against inflation.

Diversification: Investing in different countries, sectors, and companies helps to spread risk across markets that don’t always move in sync. When one area is slowing down, another may be growing. That may help reduce volatility compared to investing in a narrow area. 

Broad opportunities: International investing opens your portfolio to opportunities outside of your home country.

Risks

Capital risk: Like any investment, stocks may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.

Other risks: Investing in other countries may present risks such as political, economic, or regulatory risk. (This tends to be a greater risk in emerging markets versus developed markets, which is where the MSCI World Index is focused.). Please note that an investment cannot be made into an index.  

There are two ways that ETFs can replicate the performance of an index: physical or swap-based replication. 

Physical replication: These ETFs track an index by buying and holding a portfolio of securities that closely matches the index’s composition (either by holding all of the same securities or holding a sample that’s expected to perform similarly to the actual index). 

Swap-based replication: These ETFs also buy and hold a basket of securities, but not necessarily those of the index being tracked. These ETFs aim to deliver the index performance through a financial agreement, called a swap contract, provided by an investment bank that is contractually obliged to match index performance. This contractual agreement means that the swap-based approach is likely to be able to track an index more closely than a physical approach.

The Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc is a swap-based ETF.  Learn more about this approach.

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  • Footnotes

    Data as at 31.05.2026, unless otherwise stated. 

    ** The Ongoing Charge Figure (OCF) / Total Expense Ratio (TER) is a measure of the total costs associated with managing and operating the product and includes the fees, custody and administration costs. It excludes transaction costs such as swap costs. It does not include the costs that may occur when you buy or sell the product.  

    *** Data as at 31.05.2026, unless otherwise stated.

     

    Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. 

    Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc

    The Fund’s ability to track the benchmark’s performance is reliant on the counterparties to continuously deliver the performance of the benchmark in line with the swap agreements and would also be affected by any spread between the pricing of the swaps and the pricing of the benchmark. The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as safekeeping of assets or acting as counterparty to derivatives or other instruments, may expose the Fund to financial loss. The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund. The Fund might purchase securities that are not contained in the reference index and will enter into swap agreements to exchange the performance of those securities for the performance of the reference index. The Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by variations in the exchange rates between the base currency of the Fund and the currencies to which the Fund is exposed. The Fund is invested in a particular geographical region, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund with a broader geographical investment mandate.

     

    Important information

    Data as at 31.05.2026, unless otherwise stated.  

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invesco.com/ie-manco/en/home.html. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. 

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchases on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Invesco and any related funds.

    UK 
    For individual investors: If investors are unsure if this product is suitable for them, they should seek advice from a financial adviser.

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