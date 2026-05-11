How are the MSCI World and FTSE All-World indexes different?

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The reason many people invest is to grow their money, so they’ll have enough in the future to spend on some financial goal they have. But how do you do this? Find out more.
A stock market index tracks the performance of a set of stocks grouped by company size, country, industry, or some other factor.
The MSCI World Index follows 1,311 large and mid-capitalisation stocks from 23 developed countries around the world.
The FTSE All-World includes 4,264 large and mid-capitalisation stocks from nearly 50 developed and emerging markets.
Most stock market indexes are unique, even if they seem on their surface to cover the same financial ground. The MSCI World Index and the FTSE All-World Index both show how the global stock market is performing. But they do it in their own ways. Knowing their similarities and differences can help you make decisions about your portfolio.
A stock market index tracks the performance of a certain set of stocks. Those stocks may be grouped by company size, country, industry, or some other factor. The specifications can be narrow or broad. The list can be short or long. What matters is that the companies fit within the parameters outlined and those parameters remain consistent. Investors can’t invest directly in an index. But there are products, like exchange‑traded funds (ETFs), single investments that trade on stock exchanges and give exposure to a basket of assets, which aim to deliver investors the performance of a specified index, minus fees.
|What is the MSCI World Index?
|What’s the FTSE All-World Index?
|The MSCI World Index is a global stock market index that follows 1,311 stocks from 23 countries around the world.
|The FTSE All-World Index is a global stock market index that includes 4,264 stocks in nearly 50 countries.
The key difference is in their approach to investing in developed markets (countries with more advanced economies and more mature capital markets) and emerging markets (developing nations transitioning toward advanced economies).
There have been years when the MSCI World has outperformed, and years when the FTSE All-World outperformed. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile than developed markets and may present more political and economic instability. On the other hand, they can also experience periods of impressive growth through trends such as rapid industrialisation, expanding middle-class consumption, and a younger population. So, the answer to which approach is “better” will be unique to each client’s goals and risk tolerance.
While investors cannot buy an index directly, they can invest with exchange-traded funds that track them such as:
The reason many people invest is to grow their money, so they’ll have enough in the future to spend on some financial goal they have. But how do you do this? Find out more.
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