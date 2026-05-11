How are the MSCI World and FTSE All-World indexes different?

Most stock market indexes are unique, even if they seem on their surface to cover the same financial ground. The MSCI World Index and the FTSE All-World Index both show how the global stock market is performing. But they do it in their own ways. Knowing their similarities and differences can help you make decisions about your portfolio.

What is a stock market index?

A stock market index tracks the performance of a certain set of stocks. Those stocks may be grouped by company size, country, industry, or some other factor. The specifications can be narrow or broad. The list can be short or long. What matters is that the companies fit within the parameters outlined and those parameters remain consistent. Investors can’t invest directly in an index. But there are products, like exchange‑traded funds (ETFs), single investments that trade on stock exchanges and give exposure to a basket of assets, which aim to deliver investors the performance of a specified index, minus fees.