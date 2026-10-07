Trust is not something that comes automatically with experience or authority. It is earned through preparation, consistency, judgement and the way you respond when things do not go to plan.
In this module, former England cricket captain Sir Alastair Cook shares what elite sport and leadership taught him about earning trust over time, staying calm under pressure and making difficult decisions when there is no perfect answer.
Drawing on experiences from his career at the highest level of cricket, Alastair explores how clear communication, sound judgement and an understanding of different personalities can help advisers build confidence and strengthen long term client relationships.
Learning objective one
Explain how trust is built and maintained through preparation, consistency and reliable follow-through over time.
Learning objective two
Apply clear, calm communication when discussing uncertainty, difficult recommendations or disappointing outcomes with clients.
Learning objective three
Use listening, questioning and accountability to adapt to individual client needs and agree practical steps.
Watch training video
10 Videos
Earn CPD
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
More from Invesco
-
Emotional Intelligence encompasses a series of CPD-accredited training modules covering soft skills, such as listening, connection and problem solving.
-
Investment IntelligenceAccess our Investment Intelligence CPD programme, which provides financial advisers with timely, accessible and engaging market updates.