Invesco Resources

RIA Corner

Stay ahead of the ever-evolving financial landscape with RIA-focused market outlooks and analysis, asset class updates, and investment ideas to help you make informed decisions for your clients.

A man

Timely resources

A man watching mobile

March
RIA Power Half-Hour Webinar

Tailored for RIAs, our webinars cover current trends, asset class developments, and fresh ideas to support your client conversations and portfolio decisions.

Register here

Transcript

A man watching mobile

Featured
Optimize your tax strategies

Effectively manage portfolios by implementing two ETF tax strategies to help your clients keep more of what they earn.

Get the strategies

Transcript

Portfolio Playbook
Timely investing ideas

Get the playbook

Transcript

New business development
How to differentiate your practice

Get our tips

Transcript

Real Estate
Why private real estate now?

Here's Why

Transcript

Specialized capabilities for RIAs

Our strategies and resources are designed to help bolster your practice and enhance your clients’ investment outcomes.

With $809 billion in US ETF assets,1 a global presence, and deep expertise, we can help you confidently navigate markets and deliver targeted investment strategies across asset classes, sectors, and themes.

Featured product:
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
View all ETF products

By combining proprietary research, personalized service, and advanced technology, we help you deliver tailored, tax-efficient investment solutions seamlessly integrated with popular ETFs.  We’re proud of the 34% annual growth rate in our SMA business.2

View all fixed income SMAs
View all equities SMAs

Get fully customized multi-manager portfolios that reflect your investment preferences, supported by seamless operational processes. We’re proud of the 78% annual growth rate in our model portfolio business from 2017–2025.3

Explore Custom model portfolios

With more than 40 years of experience and $84.4 billion in real estate assets globally,4 Invesco Real Estate offers credit expertise and solutions-oriented partnerships focused on capital preservation and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Featured products:
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund
Invesco Real Estate
Explore opportunities

With $536 billion in global fixed income assets,5 182 fixed income professionals,5 diverse fixed income solutions, and educational resources, we can help you build well-diversified portfolios to optimize income and risk management.

Featured product:
Invesco Rochester High Yield Municipal ETF (IROC)
View more capabilities

Support for your practice

We’ll partner with you in all aspects of your practice. Utilize the expertise of our specialists, from investment professionals to business coaches to account specialists.

How does your practice compare?

Our Practice Innovation Index diagnoses your practice in four key areas and provides a customized and detailed action plan.

Get Started

Transcript

How to tell your story to prospective clients

Our “Showtime” program is designed to help you refine your story for high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) prospective investors and multi-generational families and institutions.

Explore the program

Transcript

Connect with your clients

Use our Client Conversation guides to address market concerns, put current events into context, and explain the fundamentals of investing.

Get the guides

Transcript

  • 1

    Source: Bloomberg L.P. as of December 31, 2025, based on Invesco’s global ETF platform.
  • 2

    Source: ISS Market Intelligence, as of December 31, 2025. Annual growth rate calculated by sum of net flows during the time period (December 2024–December 2025) divided by the average quarterly AUM.
  • 3

    Annual Growth Rate for the business from the end of 2017 to December 31,2025, has been calculated using the following formula: CAGR = (Ending Value/Beginning Value) ^ (1/No. of Periods) – 1, where ending value is 7831, beginning value is 614, and number of years is approximately 3.5 years. AUM as of December 31, 2025
  • 4

    As of December 31, 2025.
  • 5

    As of December 31, 2025.