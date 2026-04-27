Three takeaways from Kevin Warsh’s Fed Chair hearings

Important information
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Some references are US-specific and may not apply to Canada.
All data is based on the US dollar.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Credit spread is the difference in yield between bonds of similar maturity but with different credit quality.
The Dallas Federal Reserve conducts the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey monthly to obtain a timely assessment of the state’s factory activity. Firms are asked whether output, employment, orders, prices, and other indicators increased, decreased, or remained unchanged over the previous month.
Dovish refers to an economic outlook that generally supports low interest rates as a means of encouraging growth within the economy
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a committee of the Federal Reserve Board that meets regularly to set monetary policy, including the interest rates that are charged to banks.
Hawkish describes a central bank or policymaker's preference for a tighter monetary policy, typically to combat inflation.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Median inflation (often measured via Median CPI) is a trimmed-mean metric representing the price change of the component in the 50th percentile of a weighted basket of goods.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread that must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security’s payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
A trimmed mean inflation rate is a measure of underlying inflation that calculates the average price change after removing (or trimming) a specific percentage of the most extreme, or outlier, price increases and decreases.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of April 24, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.