Andy Tidby

Andy is a fund manager within the Global Small Cap Equities team (EMEA). In this role, he focuses on the International and Global Small Cap strategies, with expertise in Japanese and broader Asia Pacific companies.

He began his investment career in 1997 at HSBC Bank, where he was responsible for the management of private client portfolios, before joining HSBC Global Asset Management in 2003 as a senior investment writer, covering regulatory and marketing communications across the group's retail, intermediary, and institutional clients. Andy joined Invesco in September 2008 as an investment communication specialist for the Henley Japanese and Asian equity teams. He joined the Henley Japanese Equities team as an analyst at the beginning of 2011 and assumed fund management responsibilities, focusing on small cap companies, at the beginning of 2015.

Andy holds the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.