Clint Harris is the Global Head of Invesco Solutions and Custom Strategies (ISCS), a team dedicated to addressing our clients’ most complex needs by leveraging the full power of Invesco’s capabilities. The team collaborates with wealth and institutional clients worldwide who seek unique solutions, drawing on expertise across regions, investment vehicles, asset classes, and public-private markets. ISCS delivers key capabilities including Asset Allocation, Global Multi-Asset Strategies, Systematic Equities, Advisory Solutions, Separately Managed Accounts, and Model Portfolios. In this role, Mr. Harris ensures a seamless connection between investment excellence and client execution, providing an industry-leading experience and outcomes. He is a member of the Investment Management Advisory Council.

Mr. Harris joined Invesco in 1999. Since then, he has led and delivered client-centered results across product, investments, and distribution. He helped launch the Invesco Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) platform, built the Invesco Dividend Value franchise globally, and was most recently responsible for Invesco Wealth Management Platforms, fostering strategic partnerships with the firm’s largest clients.

Mr. Harris earned a BA degree with a dual major in economics and marketing and a specialization in international business from Oglethorpe University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and holds the Series 7, 24, 51, 63, and 66 registrations. Mr. Harris currently serves on the board of the Expect Miracles Foundation and is the Board Chair of Nicsa.