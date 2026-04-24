John Pellegry
John was appointed as a senior client portfolio manager for the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team in November 2007, responsible for representing the team’s investment strategies to investors.
He began his investment career in 1996, joining The Bank of New York in Brussels, before working for Credit Agricole Indosuez, then JP Morgan Chase in Luxembourg, holding a variety of global custody responsibilities. He then joined Invesco in 2003 as an investment communications specialist.
He holds a BSc in Management from the University of Massachusetts, an MBA from McGill University and is a CFA charterholder.
Job title: Senior Client Portfolio Manager
In group: 20 Years
Experience: 27 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Asian and Emerging Market Equities