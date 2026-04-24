John Pellegry
Senior Client Portfolio Manager

John Pellegry

About

John was appointed as a senior client portfolio manager for the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team in November 2007, responsible for representing the team’s investment strategies to investors.​

He began his investment career in 1996, joining The Bank of New York in Brussels, before working for Credit Agricole Indosuez, then JP Morgan Chase in Luxembourg, holding a variety of global custody responsibilities. He then joined Invesco in 2003 as an investment communications specialist.​

He holds a BSc in Management from the University of Massachusetts, an MBA from McGill University and is a CFA charterholder.

Profile

Job title: Senior Client Portfolio Manager
In group: 20 Years
Experience: 27 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Asian and Emerging Market Equities