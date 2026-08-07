Rhys Davies

ICVC,Balanced INVAZGP
Invesco Monthly Income Plus Fund (UK)
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Fund Manager
BSc (Hons), CFA
Rhys is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income.
He began his investment career with Invesco in 2002, moving to the fixed income team in 2003. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages high yield credit portfolios.
Rhys holds a BSc (Honours) in Management Science from the University of Manchester Management School. He is a CFA Charterholder.
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