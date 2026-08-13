Tony Roberts

ICVC,Equity PERFARZ
Invesco Pacific Fund (UK)
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Fund Manager
Tony is a fund manager within the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team, with a focus on managing the Asia Pacific equity strategy.
Tony began his investment career in 1995 as an analyst and fund manager with Clerical Medical after two years with actuarial consultants, Godwins, before joining Invesco in April 2000.
He holds a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from Southampton University and is a member of the CFA Society of the UK.
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