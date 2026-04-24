Zoe Dunkley
Zoe was appointed to the role of client portfolio manager within the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team in April 2023, responsible for representing the team’s investment strategies to investors.
She began her career with Invesco in September 2019 in our Product Development department, where she had responsibility for covering both product implementation and product pricing for the EMEA region.
Zoe holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of Warwick and is a CFA Charterholder.
Job title: Client Portfolio Manager
In group: 4 years
Experience: 4 years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Asian and Emerging Market Equities