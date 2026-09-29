Insight The evolving role of ETFs in the modern pension toolkit
Key takeaways
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The shift from DB to DC is reshaping how UK pension schemes invest, putting a premium on the liquidity, speed, and efficiency ETFs can provide.
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Many UK pension schemes still have DB-era misconceptions about ETFs, overlooking their potential in modern DC portfolios.
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Platform access and cost are real but solvable hurdles, and the right asset-manager partner can help UK pension schemes navigate ETF operational considerations.
Navigating the new era for UK pensions
The UK pension landscape is undergoing a structural change from defined benefit (DB) to defined contribution (DC), shifting more responsibility for outcomes onto individual members. Schemes, master trusts, insurers, and consultants are adapting to support their participants and beneficiaries. Allocators and decision makers at these institutions are rethinking how they access markets, manage liquidity, and implement investment decisions within new glidepath frameworks that must be dynamic, transparent, and focused on member outcomes.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are wellmay be suited to meet these evolving needs. They offer intraday liquidity, transparency into underlying holdings, and operational efficiency that can enable schemes to rebalance portfolios, manage transitions, and deploy assets at scale. Yet many UK DC schemes still carry DB-era assumptions about ETFs—assumptions increasingly at odds with how DC plans globally use ETFs today.
Myth vs. reality: Reassessing ETFs
Because many of today’s DC allocators built their experience in the DB world, several long-held misconceptions about ETFs persist. Revisiting these assumptions can strengthen how UK pension schemes invest and support participants in the new DC era.
Setting the record straight on ETFs
|Myth
|Reality
|ETFs are primarily for retail investors.
|Institutional asset owners DC plans globally are among the largest ETF users, deploying them for efficient exposure, liquidity management, transitions, and implementation at scale.1
|ETFs are only passive investments.
|The ETF universe now spans active, fixed income, factor, commodity, and specialist strategies alongside traditional broad-based, index-tracking exposures.
|Institutional mandates are too sophisticated for ETFs.
|ETFs can complement institutional mandates, adding precision, transparency, diversification, and flexibility.
|ETFs cannot support large-scale implementation.
|An ETF’s capacity reflects the liquidity of its underlying securities, not just fund size; with provider support, schemes can rebalance and transition at scale via ETFs.
|Traditional pooled funds are always the better option.
|Pooled funds remain important, but ETFs can offer complementary advantages in trading flexibility, transparency, intraday liquidity, and speed of implementation.
For illustrative purposes only.
Practical ETF use cases for UK DC schemes
Once these misconceptions are addressed, the practical applications of ETFs become clearer. Many ETF use cases are well suited to the demands of UK DC glidepath design.
- Strategic and tactical uses: ETFs can support both long-term strategic allocations and shorter-term tactical adjustments. They give schemes liquid, transparent tools to manage risk and target returns in efficient ways.
- Rebalancing at scale: Large rebalancing events can be slow to implement across multiple sub-asset classes. ETFs can provide immediate exposure while longer-term adjustments are completed.
- Manager transitions: When schemes move between managers or strategies, ETFs can maintain market exposure and reduce cash drag.
- Private-market liquidity management: As schemes allocate more to private markets, ETFs can act as a liquid investment tool while capital is waiting to be called.
- Precision and diversification: ETFs can provide targeted access to exposures that may be difficult or costly to reach or replicate, including AAA CLOs, fixed-maturity strategies, gold, and active fixed income.
Overcoming operational hurdles and considerations
The UK pension market is not uniform. Independent schemes that operate on a custody basis often find ETFs straightforward to use, while consultant-led schemes and insurance platforms face additional operational considerations. Participant choice adds another dimension. As more members take responsibility for how their savings are invested for retirement, self-select options are becoming more important. ETFs can be an efficient implementation route for the strategies members choose.
Two prominent hurdles to implementing ETFs exist in the UK pension scheme ecosystem, and both are solvable with the right support.
- Platform access: Roughly 60% of UK DC assets sit on insurance platforms, many of which cannot trade ETFs directly. ETF access typically requires structuring the investment vehicle within a life wrapper that fits the platform’s guidelines. This is an operational challenge rather than an investment one. Asset managers are already partnering with insurers and other intermediaries to build efficient, platform-friendly life-wrapper structures containing ETFs.
- Cost: Cost remains a top priority for UK pension schemes. Because ETFs typically trade as a single share class with one expense ratio, the largest fee-sensitive institutions may find lower pricing in other vehicles. Still, total cost depends on how ETFs are used. For certain implementation needs, they can be highly cost-efficient, especially when paired with a low-cost core holding.
Finding an ETF partner to address barriers
For many UK pension boards and investment committees, the biggest barriers to investing in ETFs are long-held assumptions, unfamiliarity, and cost considerations. Education and partnership are therefore essential. Through its dedicated capital markets, operational, and investment specialists, an asset manager can educate UK pension schemes on ETF mechanics and portfolio fit, while also helping them navigate platform and life-wrapper considerations. An asset manager can also connect schemes with the broader ETF ecosystem of authorised participants and liquidity providers to create potential cost efficiencies and support large trade sizes.
The range of exposures available through the ETF wrapper continues to broaden—from active fixed income to specialist strategies—creating new opportunities for institutional allocators. As the UK DC market evolves, schemes that understand how and where ETFs can be used may be better positioned to implement investment decisions efficiently, manage liquidity, and access a variety of investable markets.
Drawing on more than two decades of ETF experience, Invesco offers more than 170 EMEA strategies and a specialised team that works with UK pension schemes, insurers, master trusts, and consultants to evaluate how ETFs may support their investment objectives during the DB-to-DC transition.
View our full suite of ETF solutions.
1. Source: Cerulli Associates and Invesco, "Inside Institutional ETF Adoption: How asset owners are broadening use cases", April 2026.
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