Practical ETF use cases for UK DC schemes

Once these misconceptions are addressed, the practical applications of ETFs become clearer. Many ETF use cases are well suited to the demands of UK DC glidepath design.

Strategic and tactical uses: ETFs can support both long-term strategic allocations and shorter-term tactical adjustments. They give schemes liquid, transparent tools to manage risk and target returns in efficient ways.

Rebalancing at scale: Large rebalancing events can be slow to implement across multiple sub-asset classes. ETFs can provide immediate exposure while longer-term adjustments are completed.

Manager transitions: When schemes move between managers or strategies, ETFs can maintain market exposure and reduce cash drag.

Private-market liquidity management: As schemes allocate more to private markets, ETFs can act as a liquid investment tool while capital is waiting to be called.

Precision and diversification: ETFs can provide targeted access to exposures that may be difficult or costly to reach or replicate, including AAA CLOs, fixed-maturity strategies, gold, and active fixed income.

Overcoming operational hurdles and considerations

The UK pension market is not uniform. Independent schemes that operate on a custody basis often find ETFs straightforward to use, while consultant-led schemes and insurance platforms face additional operational considerations. Participant choice adds another dimension. As more members take responsibility for how their savings are invested for retirement, self-select options are becoming more important. ETFs can be an efficient implementation route for the strategies members choose.

Two prominent hurdles to implementing ETFs exist in the UK pension scheme ecosystem, and both are solvable with the right support.

Platform access: Roughly 60% of UK DC assets sit on insurance platforms, many of which cannot trade ETFs directly. ETF access typically requires structuring the investment vehicle within a life wrapper that fits the platform’s guidelines. This is an operational challenge rather than an investment one. Asset managers are already partnering with insurers and other intermediaries to build efficient, platform-friendly life-wrapper structures containing ETFs.

Cost: Cost remains a top priority for UK pension schemes. Because ETFs typically trade as a single share class with one expense ratio, the largest fee-sensitive institutions may find lower pricing in other vehicles. Still, total cost depends on how ETFs are used. For certain implementation needs, they can be highly cost-efficient, especially when paired with a low-cost core holding.

Finding an ETF partner to address barriers

For many UK pension boards and investment committees, the biggest barriers to investing in ETFs are long-held assumptions, unfamiliarity, and cost considerations. Education and partnership are therefore essential. Through its dedicated capital markets, operational, and investment specialists, an asset manager can educate UK pension schemes on ETF mechanics and portfolio fit, while also helping them navigate platform and life-wrapper considerations. An asset manager can also connect schemes with the broader ETF ecosystem of authorised participants and liquidity providers to create potential cost efficiencies and support large trade sizes.

The range of exposures available through the ETF wrapper continues to broaden—from active fixed income to specialist strategies—creating new opportunities for institutional allocators. As the UK DC market evolves, schemes that understand how and where ETFs can be used may be better positioned to implement investment decisions efficiently, manage liquidity, and access a variety of investable markets.

Drawing on more than two decades of ETF experience, Invesco offers more than 170 EMEA strategies and a specialised team that works with UK pension schemes, insurers, master trusts, and consultants to evaluate how ETFs may support their investment objectives during the DB-to-DC transition.

View our full suite of ETF solutions.

1. Source: Cerulli Associates and Invesco, "Inside Institutional ETF Adoption: How asset owners are broadening use cases", April 2026.