Real estate
Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and premier experiences for our clients.
We are committed to building long-term strategic partnerships with sovereign investors, bringing together the full breadth of our global investment expertise and capabilities.
A broad range of asset class capabilities, strategies, and tailored solutions to help meet complex investment objectives.
Thought leadership, market insights, and educational programmes designed to empower investment decision-making.
A broad platform of public and private market capabilities, ETFs, multi-asset solutions, and quantitative strategies to support sovereign investment objectives.
Sovereign investors are rethinking portfolio construction in a more complex investment landscape. Invesco provides global capabilities to help meet your evolving investment objectives.
Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and premier experiences for our clients.
Leveraging a disciplined fundamental credit process, we pursue opportunities across the full credit spectrum, including broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt.
Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.
Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans regions and styles.
Delivering systematic equity solutions through quantitative research and innovative multi-factor investing.
Discover our ETF capabilities and broad platform backed by experts dedicated to supporting your investment objectives.
In 2026, sovereign investors are reassessing portfolio construction as traditional models are challenged, moving towards more selective allocation, greater use of private markets, deeper commitment to active management, and stronger governance and resilience frameworks.
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