Clients we serve Sovereign wealth funds

Sovereign investors are rethinking portfolio construction. See how Invesco helps them navigate challenges and uncover new opportunities.
Featured capabilities
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Why partner with us Your strategic partner for an evolving landscape

We are committed to building long-term strategic partnerships with sovereign investors, bringing together the full breadth of our global investment expertise and capabilities.

Investment expertise

A broad range of asset class capabilities, strategies, and tailored solutions to help meet complex investment objectives.

Knowledge transfer

Thought leadership, market insights, and educational programmes designed to empower investment decision-making.

Supporting diverse investment goals

A broad platform of public and private market capabilities, ETFs, multi-asset solutions, and quantitative strategies to support sovereign investment objectives.

30+ yrs Serving sovereign clients¹

$654.2B In institutional assets¹

$2.5Tn In assets globally¹

What we offer Featured capabilities

Sovereign investors are rethinking portfolio construction in a more complex investment landscape. Invesco provides global capabilities to help meet your evolving investment objectives.

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spotlight Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study

In 2026, sovereign investors are reassessing portfolio construction as traditional models are challenged, moving towards more selective allocation, greater use of private markets, deeper commitment to active management, and stronger governance and resilience frameworks.

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Latest insights

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  • Footnote

    Includes all Invesco Ltd. assets under advisement, distributed and overseen as of June 30, 2026. Total firm AUM is $2,470.3 billion.

    Investment risks 

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date.

    Important information 

    All information is provided as at 30 June 2026, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. 

  • EMEA5790795/2026