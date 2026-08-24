Real estate
Helping DC schemes access private real estate through equity, credit and DC-specific liquid investments across global markets, supported by local market expertise and decades of real estate investing experience.
The most effective partnerships begin with understanding a scheme’s challenges — not leading with products. Invesco works with UK DC schemes as a strategic partner, combining deep pensions experience, regulatory understanding, investment insight and practical decision-support to help deliver for members.
We build trust by understanding your scheme’s needs, shaping solutions-led support around people, governance and goals that is tailored and defensible.
A practical toolkit of ETFs, private markets, multi-asset and quantitative capabilities to support evolving pension portfolios.
Our support connects portfolio construction, member communication and at-retirement decisions, helping schemes link investment design to clearer member outcomes.
Built for DC: capabilities to help schemes meet modern portfolio and member challenges.
Helping DC schemes access private real estate through equity, credit and DC-specific liquid investments across global markets, supported by local market expertise and decades of real estate investing experience.
Access private credit structured for DC compatibility, spanning collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), direct lending, distressed credit, and broadly syndicated loans.
A broad ETF range to help schemes move beyond standard market-cap exposure, offering cost-efficient building blocks for lifecycle and default fund design.
Quantitative investment approaches designed to support risk management, oversight and governance within pension portfolios.
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