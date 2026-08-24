Clients we serve Defined contribution pensions

Pension funds across Europe face evolving priorities. Invesco combines global perspectives with local understanding to support each market.
Featured capabilities
People sitting at a desk

Why partner with us The insight to engage. The solutions to deliver.

The most effective partnerships begin with understanding a scheme’s challenges — not leading with products. Invesco works with UK DC schemes as a strategic partner, combining deep pensions experience, regulatory understanding, investment insight and practical decision-support to help deliver for members.

Partnership, not products

We build trust by understanding your scheme’s needs, shaping solutions-led support around people, governance and goals that is tailored and defensible.

Capabilities for every stage

A practical toolkit of ETFs, private markets, multi-asset and quantitative capabilities to support evolving pension portfolios.

A shared commitment to member outcomes

Our support connects portfolio construction, member communication and at-retirement decisions, helping schemes link investment design to clearer member outcomes.

$18B+ in UK pension assets managed¹

$26B+ assets managed¹

30+ yrs Global DC partnerships¹

What we offer Featured capabilities

Built for DC: capabilities to help schemes meet modern portfolio and member challenges.

Latest insights

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  • Footnote

    for European pension clients. All data as at 30 June 2026, unless otherwise stated. 

    Investment risks 

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. 

    Important information 

    All data as at 30 June 2026, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. 

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

  • EMEA5781630/2026