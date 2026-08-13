Frequently asked questions

What are ETCs?

ETCs, or Exchange-Traded Commodities, are investments that trade on stock exchanges and aim to track the price of a commodity such as gold. They allow you to gain exposure to the price of that commodity without having to own or store the commodity yourself. An ETC that invests solely in one commodity, such as gold, is not diversified. This lack of diversification is one of the differences between ETCs and funds, including Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which are required to be diversified.

Are the ETCs invested in gold?

Our Gold ETCs use your investment to purchase physical gold bars, which are stored securely in J.P. Morgan’s London vaults. Gold bars worth at least the total value of the ETC are held, which is what is meant by “full physical backing” in gold. A full list of these bars is available on our website. Independent inspectors check the gold twice a year, and once annually, the inspection is accompanied by our auditors.

How closely do our Invesco Physical Gold ETCs track the gold price?

Our Gold ETCs are designed to provide direct exposure to the price of gold. They aim to provide the performance of the gold price, minus the ETC’s fixed annual fee of 0.12%.

How is the gold price set?

The gold price is determined through an electronic auction held twice daily in London. This benchmark, known as the LBMA Gold Price, is widely used for pricing and is quoted in US dollars per troy ounce of gold. The LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) is a trade association that oversees the London bullion market and sets standards for gold and other precious metals trading.

Can I receive a physical delivery of gold when selling?

Physical delivery is possible under certain conditions, such as having an LBMA clearing account. Further details on the requirements for physical delivery can be found in the prospectus, which is available on the Invesco website.

What is a currency-hedged share class?

For investors looking to reduce the impact of movements in the exchange rate between the US dollar (gold is generally priced in US dollars) and the investor’s local currency, we offer share classes with the currency hedged into British pounds or Euros (for the Invesco Physical Gold ETC). This hedging mechanism is intended to negate the change in the exchange rate between the two currencies, usually minus a fee, which could have either a positive or negative impact on performance.

How does Invesco Physical Gold II ETC differ from the Invesco Physical Gold ETC?

Invesco’s physical gold ETCs both track the LBMA Gold Price and are fully backed by physical gold, but they differ in gold entitlement per certificate, as shown below.

Each unit of the Invesco Physical Gold II ETC is backed by 1/1000th of a fine troy ounce of gold.

Each unit of the Invesco Physical Gold ETC is backed by 1/10th of a fine troy ounce of gold.

This means because each certificate represents less gold, Invesco Physical Gold II ETC typically has a lower price, allowing investors to start with a smaller investment.

Why do some investors believe holding physical gold is inconvenient?

Buying, storing, insuring, and selling piles of gold involve logistics decisions on top of investment decisions. For example, keeping gold at home may present the risk of theft, while the ongoing costs of insurance and professional vault storage may be higher than the costs of an ETC.

Getting started

Explore both Invesco Physical Gold ETCs to see if one is right for you.

Learn about our ETCs