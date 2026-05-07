Insight

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Q1 2026: Long-term value investing amid global volatility

7 May 2026
Young asian woman traveler traveling and shopping in Myeongdong street market at Seoul, South Korea. Myeong Dong district is the most popular shopping market at Seoul city.

Key takeaways this quarter:

1

A strong start to the year for Asian markets has been disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East

2

Korean and Taiwanese markets have been hit particularly hard as investors have sold down those companies with strong recent performance

3

In our view, the oil shock is unlikely to disrupt the long-term trajectory for companies held in Invesco Asia Dragon Trust, even if short-term share price movements are unpredictable.

At a glance: The war in the Middle East has been destabilising for Asian stock markets, causing investor anxiety and significant movement in share prices. It underscores the value of finding resilient companies that can still perform when financial markets are under pressure.

What has affected Asian markets in the first quarter 2026?

Asian markets had a strong start to 2026, outpacing broader global stock markets as investors continued to look beyond the US for growth1. Korea and Taiwan led the way, on the back of robust demand for semiconductors and memory chips2 as the AI infrastructure build-out continued at pace.3 China was weaker, but there were tentative signs of improvement in its property market, which is key to unlocking consumer growth across the country.4

However, this early strength was derailed by the US/Israeli incursions into Iran. While not directly participating in the war, Asia cannot be immune. China and India are major importers of oil and their economies are both sensitive to high oil prices and any disruption in supply. While most Asian markets are still ahead for the year to date, they have seen volatility over the past two weeks. Korean and Taiwanese markets have been particularly hard-hit, as investors took profits5.

What does the conflict in the Middle East mean for long-term investors?

The short-term volatility is uncomfortable, but the greater question is on the longer-term impact of the crisis. Will it affect economic growth across Asia, and ultimately the outlook for the businesses we hold in the portfolio?

China has enough oil to see it through several months of disruption, so the impact of the Middle East crisis will depend on how long it endures. However, it reinforces the wisdom of China’s rapid electrification programme, designed to build energy self-sufficiency. China’s development of renewables is forecast to deliver energy self-sufficiency of 84.6% in 2026. In the long-term, this should help insulate its economy from global supply volatility.6

Other countries are more vulnerable. India depends on Gulf nations for oil and gas. They are a major trading partner and a source of foreign investment7. The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust already has a relatively low weighting to India companies - valuations are expensive, which makes it difficult for a value-focused trust to find compelling opportunities.

What do recent events mean for Invesco Asia Dragon Trust?

Although oil prices may stay high and increase costs for some companies, our conservative estimates and our underweight positioning to net energy importers such as India, Korea and Taiwan means that the recent tumult has not materially affected the companies in the portfolio. Taking a longer-term view, we would hope it wouldn’t significantly impact the burgeoning global demand for semiconductors, for example, or the global memory shortage, which have helped companies in our portfolio over the past 12 months.8 Nor should it affect some of the extraordinary technology development going on in China, to which companies in our portfolio are exposed. If anything, the recent developments may accelerate the region’s determination to be self-reliant. As always, the market tumult may lead to better entry points.

Perspective

This is a difficult moment for global stock markets. It has exposed some of the strategic problems of many Western nations, which remain dependent on the oil price. These problems exist in Asia, but there is a concerted long-term strategy to increase self-reliance. There is a supportive economic backdrop in Asia9 and Asian equities are not, in our view, as ambitiously valued as their US peers.10 Over the next few months, this may offer some defence against market volatility.

Related insights

  • Footnotes

    1 MSCI - MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (USD)

    2 Semiconductors are an essential building block of many digital technologies and computer hardware, including computers, electronic devices, integrated circuits. They are vital for to store and analyse data required for artificial intelligence. Memory chips are a type of integrated circuits used for digital data storage in electronic devices.

    3 Invesco - Monthly Market Roundup covering February 2026

    4 South China Morning Post - China Property

    5 Investment Week - Fund managers point to buy-the-dip opportunities in Asia

    6 China Daily - China's energy self-sufficiency rate to hit 84.6%

    7 Financial Times - Iran war threatens India’s ‘Goldilocks’ economy

    8 South China Morning Post - Semiconductors

    9 International Monetary Fund - Global Economy in the Shadow of War

    10 MSCI - MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (USD)

     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc invests in emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise. The use of borrowings may increase the volatility of the NAV and may reduce returns when asset values fall.

    The Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc uses derivatives for efficient portfolio management which may result in increased volatility in the NAV.

    Important information

    If investors are unsure if this product is suitable for them, they should seek advice from a financial adviser.

    All information as at 30 April 2026 and sourced by Invesco, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For more information on our products, please refer to the relevant Key Information Document (KID), Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive document (AIFMD), and the latest Annual or Half-Yearly Financial Reports. This information is available on the website: Invesco Asia Dragon Trust

    Further details of the Company’s Investment Policy and Risk and Investment Limits can be found in the Report of the Directors contained within the Company’s Annual Financial Report. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

  • EMEA 5395954/2026