Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Q2 at a glance:

It has been a strong quarter for Asian stock markets, led by the region’s AI infrastructure companies. As we see it, the region started to shake off ongoing worries over the long-term impact of the war in Iran.

Key takeaways this quarter:

Asian markets regained the momentum seen in the early months of 2026, as fears over the conflict in the Middle East eased.

Korean and Taiwanese companies led the way as investors grew more enthusiastic about AI.

The war in Iran remains a significant risk factor, but the Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD) is focused on companies with solid growth characteristics and resilient business models.

What has affected Asian markets in the second quarter 2026?

It was a strong quarter for Asian stock markets, as investors set aside fears over the war in Iran and focused instead on the ongoing strength of AI development. Asian markets outpaced resurgent US markets, but gains were narrowly focused on semiconductor and memory companies1 . Spending on AI, particularly the build-out of data centres, continues to drive demand for these areas.

Overall, the market appeared to look beyond the recent rises in energy costs and concerns that energy supplies for the region could dwindle. The Strait of Hormuz remained firmly shut for most of the quarter and while China appeared to have more oil reserves than anticipated, the rest of Asia continued to experience supply disruption and higher prices. The International Energy Agency says: “Higher prices and supply constraints have also prompted demand-side adjustments, including gas rationing in some countries.”

However, the resilience of Asian markets is largely due to the strength of the technology sector, and the semiconductor sub-set in particular. It has been supported by ongoing demand for technology hardware. The remainder of the market was weaker.

Why this matters for IAD investors

The gains in Asian stock markets over the quarter were concentrated in a handful of companies. These companies have become a significant share of Asian stock market indices. The MSCI AC Asia ex Japan index has 16% in TSMC, 8.7% in Samsung Electronics and 7.4% in SK Hynix2, for example. The building of AI infrastructure, such as data centres continues to create astonishing demand for memory and semiconductors, which is supporting these businesses.

Nevertheless, we see the opportunities in Asia as far broader. There are opportunities as trade within Asia continues to grow and evolve, for example, as a result of US tariffs, or from the growth of fast-growing economies such as Vietnam or India.

What do recent events mean for Invesco Asia Dragon Trust?

We see some risks in the narrow focus on a handful of AI-related names. There are supply and demand imbalances in areas such as semiconductors that are helping to support growth for these companies, but they may not last indefinitely. It is an area where we are being highly selective, focusing on those companies where we believe their competitive advantages can endure.

At the end of June, the trust’s largest absolute sector weights were in information technology (IT), financials, consumer discretionary and communication services. The largest country exposures were China, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong. Relative to the trust’s MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index benchmark, the trust’s larger positions were in the consumer staples, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors. IT and industrial exposure were lower than the benchmark.

Perspective

In our view, Asian markets have remained strong in the face of a range of challenges issued to them this year, but diversification is still important. Indices are now very concentrated in a single theme – AI. While this is an important growth area, Asia has much more to offer – from growing financial inclusion, to the growth of gaming, to the opportunities for smaller economies from the diversification of manufacturing beyond China. We believe the region’s consumer economy is developing and evolving.

Our approach is naturally contrarian. We aim to buy when companies are unloved and where we believe their qualities are unfairly overlooked by the market. We invest where we believe that a stock is trading at a significant discount to our analysis of its fair value. We are finding plenty of opportunities that meet our criteria in this market.

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Learn more about the trust.