Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
The Company aims to obtain capital growth and high income from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.
Mr Arun Kumar Sarwal, a Director of the Invesco Bond Income Plus Trust Limited, joined the Board on 11 June 2025. He has broad experience of global equities and fund management with over 35 years in the UK, Europe, and Asia. He is the Strategic Board Advisor to Tumelo and Audit Chair of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc and JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Fellow of The Association of Corporate Treasurers and Chartered Marketer. His previous roles include CEO of Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions and DST Global Solutions, COO at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership and global roles at ABN AMRO and Societe Generale.
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