Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
The Company aims to obtain capital growth and high income from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.
Ms Caroline Dutot, a Director of the Invesco Bond Income Plus Trust Limited, joined the Board on 15 December 2020. She is a founder of and Advocate at Ardent Chambers, a legal chambers based in Jersey. She has a specialist knowledge of compliance, governance and risk matters and provides advice and litigation services to individuals, boards, businesses, governments and regulators. She has long-standing experience of working with and for regulatory and public authorities, including the Attorney General in Jersey and the Jersey Financial Services Commission. She is a non-executive director of Hawk Lending Ltd.
Ms Dutot brings to the Company her legal knowledge and specialism in compliance, governance and risk. She also brings her experience of working with regulatory and public authorities.
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