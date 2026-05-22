Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
The Company aims to obtain capital growth and high income from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.
Ms Heather MacCallum, a Director of the Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited, joined the Board on 25 June 2019 and became Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee in September 2019. She is a Chartered Accountant and was a partner with KPMG Channel Islands for 15 years before retiring from the partnership in 2016. She now holds a portfolio of non-executive directorships including abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited and Blackstone Loan Financing Limited, and is the Chair of Jersey Water.
Ms MacCallum contributes to the Company’s long term sustainable success by drawing on her qualification as a Chartered Accountant and significant relevant experience as partner at KPMG Channel Islands. This allows her to effectively contribute and Chair the Company’s Audit & Risk Committee.
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