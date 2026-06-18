Mark Bridgeman
About
Mr Mark Bridgeman, a Director of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited, joined the Board on 17 June 2026 and was appointed Chair on the same date. Mr Bridgeman brings a wealth of investment and investment trust experience, gained through his extensive executive career at Schroders as both a fund manager and latterly as Head of Research, as well as through his non-executive roles. He is currently Chair of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc and has previously served as a director of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc, BlackRock Emerging Europe plc and The Law Debenture Corporation plc.