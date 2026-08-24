Thought leadership Uncommon Truths: Let’s Twist Again!
Key takeaways
-
The US Treasury recently announced a doubling of the purchase amounts in its long-maturity buyback programme, a move that echoes the Fed's Operation Twist. Treasury Secretary Bessent appears to believe long-term yields have become disconnected from economic fundamentals.
-
Paul disagrees, arguing that higher yields reflect stronger nominal GDP growth and the fading impact of the Fed's quantitative easing policies. By his estimates, both 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields may still have room to move higher.
-
Rather than viewing that as a concern, Paul sees it as a healthy normalization after years of unusually low yields. In his view, higher rates allow markets to better reflect economic reality while offering investors more attractive income opportunities.
US Treasury Secretary Bessent believes that long yields have lost touch with economic fundamentals and has sanctioned a doubling of the purchase size allowed in the Treasury’s buyback programme for long-dated bonds. We disagree that market have lost touch with reality. We are sanguine about higher yields (even if good news may now become bad news for stocks), though diversification possibilities may shrink.
In a strange move reminiscent of the Fed’s Operation Twist (both the 1961 original and the 2011 version), the US treasury has announced a doubling of the purchase size (to US$4bn) in its buyback programme of longer dated securities (10-30-year maturities). The desire seems to be to reduce those long-term yields. Why? Well, it is noticeable that mortgage yields have risen a lot in recent years, which could explain the weakness of the US housing market. Also, the term premium on a 10-year zero coupon bond has increased by around 25 basis points so far this year (according to calculations by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System), while a recent auction of 30-year treasuries attracted yields of up to 5.22% (the highest since August 2001). Presumably, the long maturity buybacks are to be financed by the issuance of more short-term debt, which could push up those yields (hence the comparison with Operation Twist).
Related insights
-
Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies and credit in our monthly global strategy report.August 10, 2026
-
Thought leadership Uncommon Truths: Hot, Hot, Hot!
Paul JacksonClimate change is accelerating, with global temperatures potentially rising 3.5–4.2°C by 2100, creating a growing need for investment in both climate mitigation and adaptation.August 6, 2026
-
Thought leadership 2026 Midyear Investment Outlook
Invesco Strategy and InsightsIn a world undergoing immense disruption, we believe resilience endures – and provides a favorable investment environment.June 15, 2026
-
Thought leadership Global Fixed Income Strategy April 2026
Invesco Fixed IncomeGet an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies and credit in our monthly global strategy report.April 15, 2026
GL5873550
Explore products
Welcome to Global Thought Leadership
- I confirm I am either a Professional Client in Continental Europe (as defined below), a Qualified Client/Sophisticated Investor in Israel or a Professional Client in Dubai, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Malta and the UK, a Professional or Qualified Institutional/Sophisticated Investor in Asia Pacific (as defined in the section “Additional information on site issuers” under Terms & Conditions), an Institutional Investor in the United States and for i) accredited investors and ii) permitted clients, as defined under National Instrument 45-106 and 31-103 in Canada.
- I acknowledge and agree to the site Terms and Conditions.