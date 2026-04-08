Edward Zhou
First-class degree in BSc Economics from The London School of Economics and CFA.
Edward is a senior analyst for the Henley-based Global Equities team.
He started his career at the Bank of New York Mellon in August 2019, initially on the rotational graduate programme, including a rotation with the Emerging Markets team at Newton Investment Management, before becoming a research associate at Newton. Edward joined Invesco in May 2021.
Edward graduated from the London School of Economics with a first-class BSc degree in Economics and is a CFA Charterholder.
Job title: Senior Analyst
In group: 4 Years
Experience: 6 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities