Julien Eberhardt

GPR,Fixed Income INECZAC
Invesco Euro Corporate Bond Fund
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Fund Manager
MFin, CFA
Julien is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income.
He began his investment career in 2005 at Moody's as an analyst. He joined Invesco in 2008 as a credit analyst. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages a number of corporate bond and total return portfolios.
Julien is a graduate of École Supérieure de Commerce de Montpellier (France) and holds a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Montpellier (France). He is a CFA Charterholder.
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