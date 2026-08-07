Stuart Edwards

GPR,Balanced IGBICAE
Invesco Global Income Fund
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Fund Manager
BSc (Hons), MSc
Stuart is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income.
He began his investment career in 1997 at Standard & Poor’s as an economist. He joined Invesco in 2003 and transferred to the fixed income team in 2006 as a market strategist. He has been a fund manager since 2010, responsible for a number of total return, global bond portfolios.
Stuart holds a BSc (Honours) in Business Economics with Computing from the University of Surrey and an MSc in Finance from Birkbeck College, University of London.
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