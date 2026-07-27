When it comes to soft skills, how we listen is so often overlooked in favour of how we speak, yet it’s essential for understanding client needs and consequently building long-term relationships based on trust. Many assume they instinctively know how to listen – but while you may be ‘hearing’, the question is are you truly ‘listening’ to your clients? This module breaks the skill down and sets you up to make sure you get it right.
Learning objective one
Appreciate why effective listening skills are so important when it comes to building trust.
Learning objective two
Identify ways that we might get listening wrong and the effect this can have on your client relationships.
Learning objective three
Apply new listening practices to more effectively promote understanding from our conversations.
Watch training video
5 Videos
Earn CPD
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
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