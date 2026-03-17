Emotional Intelligence

The art of connection

The best advisers don’t just advise, they connect. Connection transforms expertise into lasting relationships built on trust, confidence and action.

In this module, bestselling author and clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith explores the psychology behind influence, showing how understanding emotion can help advisers listen, lead and communicate more effectively.

Drawing on over twenty years of clinical practice, Dr Julie Smith breaks down the foundations of strong client relationships; presence, curiosity, empathy, authenticity and consistency and she reveals simple, practical tools that can elevate your client conversations.

Learning objective one

Explain why connection is a major driver of building client trust, loyalty and long-term engagement.

Learning objective two

Identify the five foundations of strong connection and how to apply them in real client conversations.

Learning objective three

Use motivational interviewing techniques to guide your clients towards more effective financial decisions.

Watch training video

8 Videos

Earn CPD

After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.

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