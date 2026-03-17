Emotional Intelligence
Emotional Intelligence encompasses a series of CPD-accredited training modules covering soft skills, such as listening, connection and problem solving.
The best advisers don’t just advise, they connect. Connection transforms expertise into lasting relationships built on trust, confidence and action.
In this module, bestselling author and clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith explores the psychology behind influence, showing how understanding emotion can help advisers listen, lead and communicate more effectively.
Drawing on over twenty years of clinical practice, Dr Julie Smith breaks down the foundations of strong client relationships; presence, curiosity, empathy, authenticity and consistency and she reveals simple, practical tools that can elevate your client conversations.
Explain why connection is a major driver of building client trust, loyalty and long-term engagement.
Identify the five foundations of strong connection and how to apply them in real client conversations.
Use motivational interviewing techniques to guide your clients towards more effective financial decisions.
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
Emotional Intelligence encompasses a series of CPD-accredited training modules covering soft skills, such as listening, connection and problem solving.
Access our Investment Intelligence CPD programme, which provides financial advisers with timely, accessible and engaging market updates.
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