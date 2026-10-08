Retirement decisions are becoming more complex, with clients facing greater choice, responsibility and uncertainty. Yet even technically sound advice can miss the mark if the message isn’t clearly understood. This module provides practical tools to help advisers structure more meaningful conversations and use language that feels positive, plausible, plain-spoken and personal, helping clients to engage with their retirement options and make better-informed decisions.
Learning objective one
Analyse how personalised language influences client understanding and engagement in retirement conversations.
Learning objective two
Apply the 4-Life framework to structure retirement conversations around specific client needs.
Learning objective three
Select and use positive, plausible, client centred language that reflects their personal needs, values and circumstances.
Watch training video
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Earn CPD
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
Related content
You can access the materials referenced in this module, including the UK retirement study, the language research conducted with Maslansky and Partners and a more detailed paper introducing the 4-Life framework, via the links below.
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In the first study, we take a deep dive into how better uses of language can help overcome some of the barriers that stand in people’s way when they try to move ‘beyond the default’ and consider their savings choices.
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UK Retirement StudyRetirement isn’t what it used to be. The shift from Defined Benefit (DB) to Defined Contribution (DC) schemes and new pension freedoms are reshaping how millions fund their retirement.
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The 4-Life framework: Building blocks for creating a personalised retirement planThe 4-Life framework helps put in place a robust retirement plan that explicitly addresses the risks people are increasingly facing as they seek to take control of their retirement path. Find out more.
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