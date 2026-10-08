Practice Intelligence Better retirement conversations

Retirement decisions are becoming more complex, with clients facing greater choice, responsibility and uncertainty. Yet even technically sound advice can miss the mark if the message isn’t clearly understood. This module provides practical tools to help advisers structure more meaningful conversations and use language that feels positive, plausible, plain-spoken and personal, helping clients to engage with their retirement options and make better-informed decisions.

Learning objective one

Analyse how personalised language influences client understanding and engagement in retirement conversations.

Learning objective two

Apply the 4-Life framework to structure retirement conversations around specific client needs.

Learning objective three

Select and use positive, plausible, client centred language that reflects their personal needs, values and circumstances.

Watch training video

6 Videos

Earn CPD

After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.

Related content

You can access the materials referenced in this module, including the UK retirement study, the language research conducted with Maslansky and Partners and a more detailed paper introducing the 4-Life framework, via the links below.

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